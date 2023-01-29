Why does Patrick Mahomes struggle vs. the Bengals defense?
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, and Daniel Jeremiah discuss Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
We know that the infobots have a weekly quota to fill. But does it really count toward the quota if they keep reporting the same thing every week? Last week, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com told the world that a trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a “real possibility.” This week, Schefter says that a trade [more]
Here's the Philadelphia Eagles updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the NFC Championship Gane vs. San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs AFC Championship game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 29
Jonathan Taylor underwent successful ankle surgery and is expected to make full recovery before training camp.
These five things to watch could come to define the #Chiefs' effort when they face the #Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. | from @TheJohnDillon
The Bengals aren't letting a vital part of the coaching staff get away.
Listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with back spasms, #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is expected to play against the #Bengals on Sunday.
Three former Washington players are in action during championship Sunday.
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
According to a new report, the Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target.
Which team is winning Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown between the Bengals and Chiefs? Julian Edelman has revealed his pick, and he explained it on the latest "Pardon My Take" podcast.
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently done research on other candidates, in [more]
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" that it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai. His insistence permitted him a favourable drop and spared him a walk back to the tee.
Setting the stage for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Brock Purdy's rookie season has been anything but typical, and the 49ers QB shared the biggest lesson he has learned so far.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman finally acknowledged he's not returning to the NFL, and his reasoning makes perfect sense.
Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media.