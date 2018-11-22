Why does the NFL play games on Thanksgiving and who is playing today?

If someone asks you for a handful of words that they associate Thanksgiving, it is almost certain that one of them is going to be football.

Alongside turkey, the NFL has become one of the most embedded traditions surrounding the start of the holiday season and this year is no different, with three high-octane clashes filling nearly 12 hours of television time on one of the most-watched days of the year.

But if you were wondering how this came to be, why they're playing on one of the most family-oriented days of the calendar and what these games tend to be like then look no further than our NFL Thanksgiving guide:

Why do they play on Thanksgiving?

The history of NFL games being played on Thanksgiving day itself - the penultimate Thursday in November - dates back to 1876, not long after the sport itself came into being.

It was originally scheduled then simply because it was when most people had a day off work as a national holiday. College teams would often play on this day, which helped engrain these holiday match-ups as a tradition, and so by the time the NFL became a professional sports league in 1920 it was already a well-established custom to host games on Thanksgiving.

That year saw the first-ever Thanksgiving game betwween the Chicago Tigers and the Decatur Staleys.

The festive showdown during the league's inaugural season was supposed to be a showdown with the loser relegated from the league. Though some accounts have later doubted the veracity of the stakes, the Tigers folded at the end of the season after a 6-0 defeat.

Which teams always play on Thanksgiving?

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on Thanksgiving day.

The Lions boast the oldest tradition of doing so, first playing on the holiday as far back as 1934 when the team's new owner was trying to draw bigger crowds by scheduling for a day when everybody would be off work. It proved a huge success for Detroit, and despite losing to the Chicago Bears that day - who they face on Thanksgiving 2018 - the tradition was born.

In Dallas, the custom only goes as far back as 1966 but the Cowboys are America's best-supported NFL team and thus they usually boast the biggest ratings on turkey day.

It is not unusual to see the broadcast crew carving a roasted bird on screen either

Who is playing on Thanksgiving in 2018?

As above, the Chicago Bears (7-3) head to division rivals the Detroit Lions (4-6) looking to take full control of the NFC North and virtually end the Lions' season.

It means that the home crowd will be more than aware of the need for their team to find a win against their oldest rival if they're to have a prayer of making the playoffs this season.

Spoiler: they won't make the playoffs this season.

In the second game of the day, the Cowboys host the Washington Redskins in another divisional match-up.

The Redskins (6-4) lead the NFC East but lost quarterback Alex Smith to a gruesome leg break at the weekend which could end their playoff hopes. Dallas (5-5) are resurgent and harbour ambitions of overhauling Washington and last year's champions the Philadelphia Eagles, who are suffering something of a Super Bowl hangover.

Late on Thanksgiving evening will see the Atlanta Falcons visit one of the Super Bowl favourites, the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints (9-1) look a lock to win their division while injuries have ruined the Falcons' season. Dan Quinn's team must win in the Bayou to have a shot of making the post-season.

Spoiler: They won't make the post-season.

How and when can I watch the games?

In the UK, all three games will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions begins at 5.30pm GMT.

The Redskins' trip to Dallas starts at 9.30pm GMT.

Night owls willing to last the whole stretch can tune into Falcons vs Saints at 1.20am GMT on Friday morning.