Why does Mike McDaniel feel Tua Tagovailoa gets scrutinized so much?

Since entering the NFL in 2020 as the fifth overall pick out of Alabama, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been under the microscope of football fans and analysts alike.

He’s constantly compared to the other quarterbacks in his draft class (Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, etc.), and naturally so.

It’s been widely reported that Tagovailoa didn’t have the best relationship with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during their time together, so when Mike McDaniel arrived in 2022, it was important that the coach had his quarterback’s back. And, he’s done exactly that.

McDaniel has said all of the right things when talking about Tagovailoa in public, and they seem to be as close as a coach and quarterback can be.

On Friday, McDaniel appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, where he was asked why he believes Tagovailoa gets criticized as much as he does.

“There’s a couple things going on, I think, because I’ve wondered the same thing, in terms of the polarization of people, like a lot of people have strong opinions either way,” McDaniel said. “I think the starting point is he is different. Different makes people uncomfortable. I’m not sure if you guys noticed. He throws with his left hand not right…”

Of course, no McDaniel is ever complete without some sort of humor.

“I think, throughout the history of time, people have shunned others when they can’t pronounce their last names. When there’s a lot of letters,” he joked.

He also pointed out a problem with the sports world and fandom today.

“There’s also a lot of conviction, and when there’s a lot of conviction with people, and they’re over the top about it, people tend to speak up more in the negative,” McDaniel said. “Then, once you dig your heels in, all of a sudden, three years down the road, you have voodoo dolls of Tua because he’s the bane of your existence. Why? Because you said you didn’t like him one time and are tripling down. Who knows? All I know is I feel great about the guy.”

Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns in 2022, his first season with McDaniel at the helm while, leading the league in passer rating.

The duo has seen statistical success in their first year together. Now, they just need to win in the postseason and finally break that nearly 23-year streak.

