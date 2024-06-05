Why does LeBron James call Kyrie Irving the most gifted player in NBA history?

LeBron James was talking about the NBA Finals on his podcast “Mind the Game,” which he co-hosts with ex-Dallas Maverick JJ Redick and had high praise for former running mate Kyrie Irving.

“I would call Kyrie Irving a wizard all the time. There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do,” said LeBron James, “I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none. He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen.”

“I'm so f*cking mad that I am not his running mate anymore... He's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen.”



- LeBron James on Kyrie Irving



(Via @mindthegamepod / h/t @ClutchPoints )



pic.twitter.com/nbI0zO4KdP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2024

James called Irving the ultimate wild card pointing out his 24-point first-half explosion in game one of the Western Conference Finals that helped set the tone in the Mavs gentlemen’s sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James also lamented that he no longer plays with Irving, whom he played with from 2014-17 and with whom he won the 2015 NBA Title.

Irving has averaged 22.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds during the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs.

Irving will begin his quest for his second NBA title on Thursday when the NBA Finals begin at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden.