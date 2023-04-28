Why does Eagles GM, a Florida grad, load up on UGA players? Nolan Smith: 'You want to win'

Howie Roseman, who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, isn’t letting a fierce SEC rivalry get in the way of trying to build a championship roster for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The general manager and executive vice president of the NFC champions picked his fourth Georgia player in the last two drafts on Thursday night when the Eagles took outside linebacker Nolan Smith at pick No. 30 after selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9.

“I’m a Florida Gator, you know how much this hurts my soul to take all these (expletive) Georgia Bulldogs,” Roseman, with a smile on his face, told Smith on the phone when he informed him of the news. “You know?”

Smith, at his draft party in Georgia, laughed heartily in a video posted by the Eagles Friday afternoon.

“You want to win, though, you want to win,” Smith told him.

“I do want to win,” Roseman said. “I do want to win, my man, you’re right. I do want to win more than you know. I like that confetti.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was handed the phone and told Smith: “Good response to Howie about the Gators there. …We’re excited about you and you get to go with a lot of your guys that you played defense with and won a lot of games with. Let’s go.”

The Eagles used a first-round pick last year on defensive lineman Jordan Davis and a third-rounder on inside linebacker Nakobe Dean from Georgia.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie told Smith: "Nakobe, Jordan, Jalen and yourself. It’s crazy. … We’re used to working hard and we win big. I think you know that. Just like Georgia.”

