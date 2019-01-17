Why does Brad Marchand lick opponents? Bruins agitator comes clean originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Sometimes Brad Marchand gets under his opponents' skin. Other times, he licks their skin.

The Boston Bruins winger began a bizarre habit last season when he was caught licking multiple players, including then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, what possibly leads one to lick another player in a professional hockey game?

Marchand recently explained his thought process behind the Callahan, err, incident to NHL on NBC's Kathryn Tappen during a trip to Mike's Pastry in Boston.

"His visor was in my face, and I was like, 'This will probably piss him off,' " Marchand told Tappen. "So, I tried to do it, tried to get him to hit me and draw a penalty and it kind of went the other way."

Not only did Marchand fail to draw a penalty on Callahan, but he also got a tongue-lashing from the league, which threatened further punishment if he kept up the antics.

Marchand says he's remorseful, though.

"Yeah, that was definitely a decision that, you go back in time, you'd play out a little differently," he added.

Check out Marchand's full interview with Tappen to hear him discuss some classic Bruins pranks, as well as how he developed his trademark edge.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.