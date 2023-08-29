Why does the Bears roster have 52 players, not 53?

The Bears cut down and cemented their 53-man roster on Tuesday. Though, they announced a roster with 52 players on the team, not 53.

Why is the Bears' roster a man short of the cutoff?

It's because the roster spot is for Dan Feeney, who the Bears traded for from the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Pending a passed physical from Feeney, he will obtain the final roster spot for the Bears.

According to multiple reports, the Bears will send a sixth-round pick to the Dolphins to complete the trade.

Feeney, a native of Orland Park, attended Sandburg High School, and attended college at Indiana. He was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He appeared in all 17 games last season with the New York Jets, starting two contests. He has started 64 games in six NFL seasons, mostly at guard and center.

Here is where the Bears roster stands after the NFL's league-wide cut day.

