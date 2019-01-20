Why Dodgers might pick A.J. Pollock over Bryce Harper in MLB free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When the Dodgers traded Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Reds last month, it sparked speculation that the team was clearing space in its outfield to sign Bryce Harper.

What if it was for A.J. Pollock instead, though?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that the Dodgers are interested in Pollock, who fits their player profile and needs in many ways.

Hearing increasing chatter about #Dodgers' interest in free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock. No indication a deal is close, but he is a target for them. Offers ability to play CF and RH balance. Bellinger, Pederson, Toles, Verdugo all LH. Taylor and Hernandez RH, but also play IF. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 19, 2019

Pollock has his issues -- he reportedly wants a five-year, $80 million contract, and he played more than 115 games just twice in seven seasons with the Diamondbacks. But, as Rosenthal noted, Pollock would provide the Dodgers with positional versatility and the right-handed bat they need. Harper, a lefty hitter who mostly plays right field, would do neither, and he's rumored to be seeking a $300 million-plus deal.

While the Dodgers have big wallets, they could decide signing Pollock for about one-fifth the price of Harper is more prudent. That certainly would sit well with Giants fans, who don't want to see their hated NL West rivals loading up for a run at a seventh consecutive division title.

Story continues

And before you ask, no, Harper and/or Pollock aren't options for the Giants, who also could use outfield help. It's clear new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who came from the Dodgers, values sense more than dollars as he tackles the huge task of making the Giants contenders again.