Doc Rivers is an NBA champion, motivational speaker, and one of the NBA's best coaches. Most importantly, Doc Rivers is also a Bears fan.

On a podcast with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rivers chatted with Schefter about his hometown Bears:

Clippers' HC Doc Rivers, a lifelong Bears' fan from Chicago who got to speak to the team on a Zoom call this spring, makes his prediction for the team's starting QB job.



🎧 https://t.co/GIJcjsM3Is pic.twitter.com/PBnvSsbdGp



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2020

Well, you know who it is. They didn't go get Foles for him to sit. And that's the way I look at it. Listen, I think the best man is going to win, obviously, and the one thing with Nagy is that he's such an offensive genius that I wouldn't be shocked to see them both at times. But I don't love that system – I like when you decide who that is. But we have a Super Bowl winning quarterback now, and we also have a very young quarterback, right? And so you would think the Super Bowl winning quarterback will probably get the nod, and the other young kid will get the teach.

Outside of giving Bears fans a heart attack at the idea of a dual-QB system, this is pretty on-par with what the general consensus has been about the coming battle. The Bears ARE paying Foles a lot of money and he DID win a Super Bowl. It seems like Trubisky may in fact be destined to get the teach, which I wasn't aware was a saying but now immediately love. Get ready for the teach, Mitch.

Why Doc Rivers thinks Nick Foles wins Bears' QB job, beats out Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago