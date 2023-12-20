Why DJ Allen chose Purdue football after UCF decommitment, avoided a 'stab in the back'

DJ Allen knew exactly what he wanted when he decommitted from Central Florida in November. It had nothing to do with the program.

“With my family, I’m the only one taking care of my family on this side,” said Allen, who's a 6-foot-3, 231-pound edge rusher. “It’s me, my momma and my 10 other siblings so it’s like, who’s gonna be there to take care of them when I’m gone, 12 hours away?”

Purdue provided the perfect opportunity to still get a good education and play high-level football in the Big Ten while being closer to his family.

That’s why it was a no-brainer for him to sign with the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning at Germantown High School in the school’s auditorium.

"Purdue’s been recruiting me since I committed,” Allen added, who’s graduating early and enrolling for spring semester. “When (the staff) heard that I committed to UCF, (they were) coming to kick the door down to try and get me. (They've) been on my tail a lot. Me choosing them, if I didn’t choose them, it would have felt like a stab in the back.”

But it wasn't an easy decision after he decommitted from UCF. People kept asking Allen why he decommitted. He said it was eating him up on the inside.

With the support of his family and coaches, he was able to focus on what was important for him and make the right decision.

"At the end of the day, Purdue stuck with me through thick and thin and stayed on my side," Allen said.

And he has high expectations for his career at the next level.

"I feel like I'm finna come in, break a lot of records and set the sack record, all that," Allen said. "I'm coming."

How Gene Robinson put together his best recruiting class as a coach

Allen's signing was also a testament to what Germantown coach Gene Robinson has been able to build in his four seasons with the school.

Along with Allen, Daniel Anderson signed with North Carolina, Taeshawn Jefferson signed with Tennessee State and BJ Blake signed with Austin Peay.

"We want to use football to pump out positivity,” Robinson said. “To pump out educated leaders … that’s what it’s all about.”

Allen and his family told the story of going from basketball to football and starring in his first game as a junior against Arlington. Anderson’s family talked about the early workouts that showed he was willing to do whatever it took to succeed.

Blake’s family talked about not letting the outside noise become a distraction. And Jefferson’s family talked about his journey from having to be in summer school to get his grades right as a freshman to achieving higher than a 4.0 GPA as a senior.

"Every story that you heard is a story of trial, of adversity,” said Robinson. “That’s how you grow. You put them in uncomfortable situations so that they’ll be great; so, they can make it to this day.”

Kody Jones laid the foundation of Germantown players playing at Power Five schools under Robinson and is now at Michigan. And now Allen and Anderson are signed to Power Five schools to continue that trend.

And the future is bright for Germantown with Jamarion Morrow in the 2025 class. He's getting the attention of all the top SEC schools, including Alabama, Tennessee and Auburn. And Tre’Von McGory, who’s a sophomore wide receiver, is already on the SEC’s radar with an offer from Ole Miss.

"It means a lot and it means more that I get to be a part of this program,” Jefferson said. “Every day, I see coach Gene going so hard for each and every one of us because he loves us so much and it’s only right that we do right to show him that love back.”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @wynstonw__.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why DJ Allen chose Purdue football after UCF, avoided a 'stab in the back'