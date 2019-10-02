Dina Asher-Smith has become a dominant 200m runner powered by her electric start - REUTERS

Getting out of the blocks

In every race Dina Asher-Smith has won at international level, it is notable how quickly she gains a lead over her rivals. Indeed, she has spoken in the past about knowing whether she will win within a few strides of the gun. The main reason for that is her ability to generate power in such a short time period right from the outset.

“You’re at 50 per cent of maximum speed in two steps,” Toni Minichiello, Jessica Ennis-Hill’s former coach, explains.

“Her ability to hit the ground and run off it is sensational. By the time she comes out on her second step, my word she’s moving.

“You can obviously learn blocks technique and it can be trained and enhanced through strength training and practice, but the one thing you need is the right genetics. She has that and the power that comes with it.”

Running the bend

The drive phase in a 200 metre race comes on a bend, so athletes must cope with reaching their top speed while negotiating running on a curve. Asher-Smith has no problem getting up to speed – her 60m split during the world 100m final on Sunday was timed at faster than the indoor 60m world record – and she also makes light work of being on a bend.

“She’s a very balanced runner and that helps her on the bend, where her centre of gravity means she can cope with the centrifugal force,” Minichiello says.

“Some people get thrown out and are off balance. She’s really balanced, possibly because her centre of gravity is slightly lower than some of the taller athletes, so she can cope with the bend.

“Her body is well-proportioned: her legs aren’t too long or too short, and it is the same with her upper body.”

Transitioning into the home straight

Over the past couple of years, it is almost unheard of for Asher-Smith not to be leading when she comes off the bend in a 200m race. Even at the Birmingham Diamond League in August, where Shaunae Miller-Uibo eventually got up to beat her, Asher-Smith was in front as she entered the home straight.

For so many athletes, this is a point where they can easily be propelled off course.

“The best description I have heard is that as you transition into the bend it’s like running up stairs,” Minichiello says. “You have to stay tall, keep hips high and maintain a high knee lift as you pick your point to run straight. That’s what she does so well.

“People can easily make a mistake at that point by going down into the ground and losing their energy that way. She avoids that in her transition.”

With Miller-Uibo not contesting the 200m in Doha, Asher-Smith will fully expect to be leading at this point of the final and then it is just a case of maintaining her advantage as the race reaches its conclusion.

Reaching the end

“The closing stages of the 200m are actually probably her weakest bit,” Minichiello says. “It’s the maintenance of the pelvis position that keeps the efficiency of the stride and that’s what she loses a little bit.

“We’re only talking milliseconds. Holding your pelvis position and striking your foot underneath you is critical. She starts to bow her back a little and that’s when the thigh doesn’t come through as high.”

This is the point where medals are decided and Asher-Smith will be hoping to maintain her form as much as possible when all athletes are naturally decelerating approaching the finish line.

Even if this part of her race may present the slightest chink in her armour, the simple fact is that she can get away with it because she is so quick beforehand. “It’s a bit like rolling a ball down a hill,” Minichiello says. “Because she’s given it a big shove at the top, she’s got a lot of momentum at the end.”

Very few people will have been able to keep up with her up to this point, so it will take something special to deny her gold.