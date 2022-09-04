Why Dillon Gabriel's first game with OU football team was a day he'll 'never forget'

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel looked determined as he stepped off the team bus Saturday.

The redshirt junior quarterback was just a few hours away from making his OU debut during the team's season opener against UTEP at Owen Field.

As soon as Gabriel's shoes touched the pavement, he was welcomed by a roaring crowd of Sooners fans. He blocked out the noise with a pair of black Bose headphones.

Wrapped around Gabriel's neck was a cluster of leis, which are garlands of flowers that symbolize love and celebration in his home state of Hawaii. Gabriel received them from his family, of which he had 15 to 20 members in attendance Saturday.

Why the leis?

“Just special occasion," Gabriel said.

That it was.

OU kicked off its season Saturday with a 45-13 win over UTEP, and Gabriel led the charge in his debut. He finished 15-of-23 through the air for 233 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Gabriel had made 25 previous starts throughout his three-year college career at UCF. Still, there was something different about Saturday's outing.

“For me, it really didn't feel different other than I'm just playing with a bunch of people that I truly love," Gabriel said. "I had a great time doing it."

Gabriel's favorite moment of the day came prior to kickoff.

After departing the team bus, he went into OU's locker room and began to put on his jersey. It was a moment nine months in the making after he arrived in Norman in January.

"I know it's something that holds a huge responsibility on my end," Gabriel said of what the OU jersey represents. "I'm just super humbled to be able to do so. It's another opportunity."

After going through pregame warmups, Gabriel and his teammates returned to the tunnel and prepared to run onto Owen Field.

The 5-11 quarterback couldn't see much as he stood toward the back of the pack, but he could hear the fans as "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne blasted over the speakers.

“Just coming out of that tunnel, you can’t really see much from the back and you’re just going through it," Gabriel said. "It’s just a great feeling, and I had a lot of fun."

OU won the toss and elected to receive the ball first.

Gabriel trotted onto the field as 83,173 rowdy spectators watched on. It was an electric atmosphere, but the veteran quarterback did his best to remain focused.

“Not nervous," Gabriel said. "I'm extremely comfortable in the way I prepare. Of course I get some adrenaline going when you run out to Sooner Nation, and that's a feeling like no other. But nervous isn’t the word, for sure.”

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) arrives before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Gabriel got the chance to let it fly on the first play of OU's opening drive.

He dropped back and tossed a deep bomb in the direction of junior wide receiver Marvin Mims. The ball sailed too far to the left and fell to the floor despite a diving effort by Mims.

A collective groan came from the crowd, but Gabriel didn't let the failed attempt dampen his spirits.

“I loved it," Gabriel said. "I love the aggressiveness. Like I said, you've just gotta time it up better and got to give (Mims) a ball.”

Gabriel got another chance just three plays later.

He launched another deep bomb down the field, and this time it fell into the hands of Mims for a gain of 42 yards.

“Just continuing to be aggressive and being a gunslinger," Gabriel said. "Treat each play individually, and that’s how I’ve always been. Being aggressive. I’ve never been gun shy. And I'm having fun while doing it.”

Gabriel scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown on the next play to give OU a 7-0 lead, and the team never looked back.

The Sooners won comfortably over the Miners. Still, it wasn't until the final seconds ticked off the clock that everything sank in for Gabriel.

“I think I was so focused on preparation and on the game and doing my job," Gabriel said. "But after I looked back man... that was just a day I'll never forget."

(Marcus) Major contribution

Marcus Major had plenty of time to let last season sit with him.

The then-redshirt sophomore running back was expected to have a considerable role on OU's offense, but he was ruled academically ineligible just a few weeks before Week 1. Major ultimately gained eligibility midway through the season, but he finished the campaign with just 15 carries for 83 yards and no touchdowns.

"When you step away from the game for so long, you're definitely itching to play," senior running back Eric Gray said of Major.

Gray kept it simple when he offered advice to Major prior to Saturday's season opener.

"Just play well," Gray told Major. "You know what to do."

That wasn't a problem for Major.

The Oklahoma City native only needed seven carries to reassert himself as a key part of the Sooners' offense. He finished with 54 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

After punching in a 1-yard touchdown run on OU's previous drive, Major got another goal line try with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

Major took a handoff directly up the heart of the defense and smacked pads with UTEP's Kobe Hylton in a collision that rang throughout the stadium.

The hard hit wasn't enough to stop Major, who kept moving his legs. Two more UTEP defenders joined the scrum in an effort to bring Major down, but he willed his way into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown that gave OU a 42-10 lead.

Major's outing is a welcomed sight for an OU backfield that needs production outside of Gray, who finished with 16 carries and 102 yards.

Major should have every chance to solidify himself as the Sooners' No. 2 back in a room that includes sophomore Tawee Walker and freshman Jovantae Barnes.

Availability updates

Senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris didn't suit up for the Sooners on Saturday.

Morris, who was expected to start at right tackle, was replaced by redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton.

"Wanya is going through some things that we're trying to help him through on and off the field," Venables said. "Hopefully in the next several days, hopefully we'll get everything buttoned up. He's been practicing and working through some things."

Two other OU players on the Week 1 depth chart didn't suit up.

Senior tight end Daniel Parker was expected to make his OU debut after he spent the last four seasons at Missouri, but he was a scratch. Redshirt freshman cornerback Kani Walker was also unavailable.

