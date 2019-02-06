Why didn't Todd Gurley get more Super Bowl touches? Sean McVay explains originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Todd Gurley took 825 snaps during the 2018 regular season, more than all but three NFL running backs. He rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' NFC Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys.

So, where was the All-Pro running back in Super Bowl LIII?

Rams head coach Sean McVay attempted to answer that question Tuesday after Gurley rushed for just 35 yards on 10 carries in the Rams' 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

"We had gone in knowing that we wanted to be able to almost have kind of a shared load between he and C.J. (Anderson)," McVay said in his end-of-season press conference, via NFL.com. "So, the amount of attempts that we had just rushing the ball in the last couple games was a little bit different.

"Specific to the game the other night, Todd gets into a little bit of a rhythm, or it would seem like when we'd have a good, positive run, then something would inevitably occur to set us back.

"And then when you're not efficient on third downs, we just didn't get a lot of attempts off. That really ended up being a big result of what ended up happening."

Some have speculated Gurley was dealing with an injury, which would explain his virtual disappearing act in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints (four rushes for 10 yards).

But McVay insisted Gurley's light workload was due to larger issues in the running game.

"I think the ideal scenario that we had gone into the playoffs with was what you saw in Dallas, where it was both of those guys (Gurley and Anderson) getting involved.

"When we kind of had that approach, and then you're limited with the amount of carries that you end up getting off or the way that a game plays out, that's just kind of what the result was. But it was something where we knew we wanted to get both of those guys involved."

The Patriots' defense made both backs a non-factor Sunday in Atlanta, holding the Rams to 62 total rushing yards on 18 attempts in a historic effort.

It's still puzzling that a player of Gurley's caliber would essentially vanish on the game's biggest stage, but McVay didn't solve any mysteries on that front Tuesday.

