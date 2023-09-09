Why didn't Ohio State win the 2015 national title? Cardale Jones said 'ask' Ed Warinner

After Joe Burrow signed his record-breaking extension with the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer posted a reminder on social media of who Ohio State had on its roster in 2015.

"On this roster, you had an eventual highest-paid QB ever, highest-paid WR ever, highest-paid RB ever, highest-paid edge ever, highest-paid CB ever, Top 5 highest-paid OT over," Breer posted with an Ohio State football team picture from 2015, referring to Burrow, Michael Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott, Joey Bosa, Marshon Lattimore and Taylor Decker.

(2015 will haunt me forever.) pic.twitter.com/Aed719pUT2 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 8, 2023

"(2015 will haunt me forever.)"

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones saw something similar, highlighting those players along with wide receiver Terry McLaurin and cornerback Denzel Ward, talking about how this "loaded" roster didn't win a national championship.

And Jones took his message a step further.

"Ask Ed Warner," Jones wrote on social media, referring to Ohio State's former offensive coordinator Ed Warinner, who coached the Buckeyes from 2012-15.

Ask Ed Warner https://t.co/wkyCuvL1p0 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) September 8, 2023

In Warinner's four seasons as co-offensive coordinator along with Tom Herman (2012-14), Ohio State led the Big Ten in scoring three times, averaging 37.2 points per game in 2012, 45.5 points per game in 2013 and 44.8 points per game in 2014.

Taking over as offensive coordinator in 2015 with Jones and quarterback J.T. Barrett leading the Ohio State offense, the Buckeyes finished second in the Big Ten in scoring offense, averaging 35.7 points per game and third in total offense with 434.1 yards per game.

Coach Urban Meyer gives quarterback Cardale Jones a pat on the head after Ohio State beat Wisconsin in the 2014 Big Ten championship game.

Warinner was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2016 before leaving for Minnesota prior to the 2017 season.

In the 2016 NFL draft,. Ohio State had five first-round picks: Bosa, Elliott, cornerback Eli Apple, Decker and linebacker Darron Lee.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cardale Jones calls out former Ohio State OC Ed Warinner