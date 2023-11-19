Why didn't Nico Iamaleava play for Tennessee football vs. Georgia? Vols QB to redshirt

Nico Iamaleava stood at the 25-yard line in the second half with his helmet on as Tennessee football was smacked by Georgia at Neyland Stadium.

He didn't need it. The Vols freshman quarterback is headed for a redshirt with one regular-season game remaining, Vols coach Josh Heupel indicated Saturday. The No. 18 Vols (7-4, 3-4) were crushed by No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) 38-10 on Saturday in their penultimate regular-season game.

Iamaleava could play against Vanderbilt on Nov. 25 and still redshirt. A player cannot redshirt if he appears in more than four regular-season games, even if it's just one snap in a game. A bowl game does not count against the four-game limit.

Iamaleava is 7-for-14 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown in three games. He has been the backup to senior Joe Milton all season. He played against Virginia, UTSA and UConn. He threw his first career touchdown pass against UConn on Nov. 4.

Heupel said in September that UT didn’t plan to redshirt Iamaleava, but that stance pivoted with how the season unfolded for the Vols.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why didn't Nico Iamaleava play for Tennessee football vs Georgia?