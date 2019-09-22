Why didn't Miami challenge a bad TD call?

There’s A New Kind of offensive game plan at work in Miami, one that appears to involve shooting yourself in the foot at every possible opportunity. Despite being three-touchdown underdogs, the Dolphins were playing Dallas reasonably tight on Sunday afternoon, and then this occurred:

Three-step And No Knee? That sure seems like a touchdown from this angle.

Twitter And Naked-eye Knowledge could tell you that Preston Williams appeared to catch the pinpoint Josh Rosen pass, but the official on the scene called it out of bounds, and the Dolphins meekly settled for a field goal. One possession later, the Dolphins fumbled at the Dallas 7. Ugly, ugly, ugly.

Things Always Need Keen oversight when you’re talking about challenging a call, but this, folks ... this was an easy one. We just can’t figure out why on earth the Dolphins wouldn’t have challenged a call that could have tied up the game. The Dolphins might well go 0-16 this year — which, amazingly enough, would put them in prime position for a good draft pick, who would have guessed that — but days like this make you wonder if they’re sacrificing their dignity for a draft spot.

Thanks, And Nice Knowing you, Miami.

This was not a touchdown. (Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports)

