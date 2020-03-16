Why didn't the Eagles offer the Texans more for DeAndre Hopkins?

The Texans and Cardinals shocked the NFL world on Monday when Houston sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for David Johnson and a second-round pick (and swapped fourth-rounders).

If that sounds like an extremely affordable price for one of the best receivers in the league, that's because... it is. Which left plenty of Eagles fans wondering on Monday afternoon: Why didn't Howie Roseman do that deal?

It's not a secret that Roseman and the Birds need to fix the wide receiver position. Alshon Jeffery is likely gone, Nelson Agholor is likely gone, DeSean Jackson isn't getting younger, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside showed little in 2019. Pairing Hopkins with Carson Wentz would've injected much-needed talent into Doug Pederson's offense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Texans don't have a 2020 first-round pick, and the Eagles are likely looking to use theirs on a wide receiver, so they could've offered it up instead of the Cardinals' second-rounder.

It seems like a no-brainer, so... what happened?

Here are three possible reasons Roseman didn't make the move.

1. The (eventual) price

As it stands, Hopkins' contract is ideal. He has three years left with a cap hit between $12 million and $14 million per year, which gives you a No. 1 wideout option on a reasonably affordable deal.

The problem, of course, is that Hopkins saw Julio Jones' deal from last September - a three-year, $66 million contract - and he likely wants something closer to those numbers:

Framework of trade still being finalized, sources tell ESPN:



🏈Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick.



🏈Texans get David Johnson and a second-round pick.



Other picks involved, but Hopkins wanted a new deal that Arizona can provide.











— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins, traded to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, was unhappy with his contract, according to sources. Texans weren't going to alter existing deal with $40 million remaining and three years. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

The Eagles committed a sizable amount of money to Wentz last offseason, they have big bucks invested in Fletcher Cox, and they're paying Lane Johnson a ton until at least 2024. Roseman is a cap wizard, but Hopkins isn't going to be cheap, and they have plenty of other holes - hello, cornerback - that will also run up their bill.

Story continues

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have a young QB on a rookie deal, and they want to surround him with talent. This is a good way to do it.

2. The personnel

Elsewhere, it's possible the Texans - for whatever reason - valued David Johnson as an asset so much that even an Eagles first rounder wouldn't have move the needle for Bill O'Brien.

Johnson, 28, has been a fantasy legend for years, and while his on-field production hasn't exactly matched up, he certainly has a reputation. The Texans would've likely asked for Miles Sanders from the jump, and I can't see Roseman entertaining that idea for a second after Sanders showed he fits perfectly alongside Wentz.

3. Bill O'Brien's unpredictability

Finally, the timing on this trade was odd. In a similar vein to the LeSean McCoy-to-Kiko Alonso trade, it seems like this deal happened... pretty fast. There was little-to-no smoke around a Hopkins trade leading up to Monday, with most of the league trying to figure out NFL Draft contingency plans amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Then, suddenly, an early-Monday morning report mentioned Hopkins' availability, and before mid-afternoon he was headed to the NFC. It's possible Roseman never even had a shot at stealing the star wideout away from Bill O'Brien. Just look at the deal - it doesn't seem particularly well-thought-out.

Whatever the case, Hopkins is in the NFC now, and the Eagles still need wide receiver talent. We'll see what's next.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Why didn't the Eagles offer the Texans more for DeAndre Hopkins? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia