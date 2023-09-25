Why didn't Alabama football go under center on 1-yard line vs. Ole Miss? Nick Saban discusses

Alabama football beat Ole Miss, but one of the more questionable decisions the Crimson Tide made that was not to go under center when it only needed one yard to score.

Fresh off a punt block via Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama got the ball first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Not long after, the Crimson Tide was kicking a field goal.

The drive completely unraveled, starting with a bad snap that backed Alabama up after having prime field position. For that play, quarterback Jalen Milroe stayed in shotgun rather than taking the snap from under center.

Nick Saban was asked Monday about Alabama's thoughts on going under center in that moment.

"There's a lot of thought about that," Saban said. "Not smart on our part to do what we did. Then we get a bad snap after all that. I'm not defending anybody, but with better execution, we shouldn't snap the ball over the quarterback's head and we've got to get on the same page with the snap count. I agree with you that, at a time when it's first and 1 on the 1, why do we need to be in (shotgun)?"

After the bad snap, Alabama had second down on the 14. Then Ole Miss was sacked on back-to-back plays. By the time Will Reichard was kicking a field goal, Alabama had the ball on the Ole Miss 22 after starting at the 1-yard line.

No, the play didn't ultimately make a difference in the game, but it would have been one of the focal points of a loss if Alabama hadn't figured out a way to have the strong second half it did.

The offense only managed to kick two field goals in the first half as the offense had trouble finding the end zone. Then, the group had a much stronger second half with two touchdowns and a field goal.

Next up, No. 11 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will face Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) in Starkville, Mississippi.

