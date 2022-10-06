Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit 62?

When the Texas Rangers tweeted out a picture of three members of the Dallas Cowboys attending Tuesday night’s record setting game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, one player was conspicuously absent.

Linebacker Micah Parsons rented out a suite to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge break the single-season American League Home Run record with his 62nd dinger.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Michael Gallup joined him.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was also extended an invitation but he declined or was a no show.

Why?

Because Elliott didn’t want to make the drive from his home in Frisco to Arlington.

That it was a on a Tuesday night before a Wednesday practice was also a factor.

But it was mainly because Elliott said he hates to drive to Arlington, also home of AT&T Stadium and where the Cowboys play.

“I hate driving all the way to Arlington,” Elliott said. “No disrespect to Aaron Judge. I respect his game. I’m just not driving to Arlington, unless I have to.”

Elliott also said he has a driver. But he doesn’t even like to make the ride the Arlington.

Interestingly, enough only Parsons arrived at the stadium on time and saw Judge crush No. 62 in the first inning.

Prescott was still trying to get in the stadium. And Gallup was in the bathroom when he got a text from Parsons that Judge just went deep.

Meanwhile, Elliott was at home, resting up for practice on Wednesday, which is also a positive sign of growth and maturity in addition to hating to drive to Arlington.