Why didn’t Clemson search for new coordinators? Dabo Swinney’s had this plan in place

Dabo Swinney didn’t understand the influx of wellness checks.

With Clemson losing both offensive and defensive coordinators in Tony Elliott and Brent Venables, some figured the Tigers’ head coach would be sad or even frantic at having to regroup after having continuity on his coaching staff for a decade.

“This is an absolute blast,” Swinney said instead.

That’s because while the outside world took its best guess at who would replace the two coordinators, Swinney already had a plan that’s been in place for years: defensive analyst Wes Goodwin would inherit the Tigers’ defense while quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter would be the heir to the team’s offense. It was a decision Swinney said took 30 seconds to make following the departure of Elliott and Venables, adding he never reached out to any external candidates.

“I think if you’re going to be successful in anything, you better develop your staff,” he said. “If you have a great organization, you have to develop your organization. Sometimes it’s not feasible based on where you are. I might have a good person, but they’re not quite ready. But that’s not the case. This was a very easy decision in all areas.”

The promise of moving up to the defensive coordinator role was the ultimate prize for Goodwin over the last three years. Both he and Streeter have been patient while awaiting the promise of opportunities no one knew would come this year. Yet that, along with a national championship in 2018, was the allure of the waiting period.

“That’s the only way I kept him,” Swinney said of Goodwin. “Not seven years ago, but in the last couple of years, he’s known that. … He’s a no drama guy.”

Goodwin originally came to Clemson as a graduate assistant on the word of Woody McCorvey, Clemson’s chief of football administration, when Swinney was first hired in 2009.

“Woody tells you something, you better listen, and that was one of the things he told me,” Swinney recalled. “He didn’t tell me anything about anybody other than ‘Dab, I got one guy. I got one guy and you’ve got to find a way to bring him.’ … He said, ‘Bring him here as a GA,’ so that’s how (Goodwin) got here. I didn’t know who he was, but when he got here in ‘09 and I got a chance to start watching him, I was like ok, this guy’s, this kid’s pretty special. Then he’s just blossomed.”

Goodwin left for a while to work under Bruce Arians as part of the Arizona Cardinals’ coaching staff then returned in 2017 understanding the plan Swinney had in place.

As far as Streeter is concerned, Swinney said promoting the former Clemson quarterback was a no-brainer. He had been an offensive coordinator for six years, between his time at Liberty University and the University of Richmond, before returning to Clemson at the end of the 2014 season to coach quarterbacks.

Streeter is 80-7 at Clemson while coaching Deshaun Watson, Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence and D.J. Uiagalelei.

“He’s overprepared for this opportunity and deserves it,” Swinney said of Streeter. “So many things that people don’t know, but he’s turned down multiple NFL jobs. He had an opportunity to coordinate in the NFL last year. He’s had multiple SEC coordinator jobs, all over, but he’s stayed right here and stayed patient. This is his time and his opportunity. I’m excited for him.”

In addition to promoting Goodwin and Streeter, Swinney’s plan included safeties coach Mickey Conn becoming the co-defensive coordinator, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed adding to his duties as the special teams coordinator and former Northwestern High School football coach Kyle Richardson becoming the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach. For the past six seasons, Richardson had been serving as a special assistant to the offense and director of high school relations. His preps background is why Swinney originally brought him in. But he, too, has been biding his time in preparation for the new role and responsibilities. That’ll have to wait, though, because he’ll be on bed rest during the Cheez-It Bowl after having back surgery recently.

As a result, offensive analyst and former Tigers offensive lineman Thomas Austin and Swinney will coach the tight ends.

One of the biggest pieces toSwinney’s plan was adding the role of assistant head coach to defensive line coach Todd Bates’ title. Swinney said he’s losing a lot in Elliott, who previously occupied the role, but trusts Bates, who was also the recruiting coordinator.

“Todd Bates exemplifies every single thing you could possibly want,” Swinney said. “Him moving into a leadership role is going to really help me lean on him from a lot of head coach things and a lot of collaboration, discussion, so I’m excited about Todd being able to step into that role. What an unbelievable job he has done and somebody I have a lot of trust in and his opinion in everything.”

While some may question Swinney’s decisions, he notes there were questions surrounding him hiring Chad Morris in 2011 and even eyebrows raised when Clemson removed his interim tag in 2009. He feels, though, his resume — having won two national championships and seven ACC titles as well as the program’s current decade-long streak of 10-plus win seasons — gives him some leeway for trust in what he’s doing.

“I wasn’t a real popular hire and when I got the job in 09, Clemson hadn’t won 10 games in 20 years,” Swinney said. “When I got the job in 09, Clemson hadn’t won a national championship since 1981, so all I can say is if people don’t believe in me after 13 years of what they’ve experienced at Clemson, they ain’t ever going to believe in me.”

Personnel update

Clemson will be without sixth-year senior linebacker Baylor Spector for the bowl game against Iowa State. He had hand surgery on Tuesday and won’t be fully recovered by the Dec. 29 contest. The Tigers will also be without wide receiver Justyn Ross but are hoping to get back wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Troy Stellato. Fellow receiver E.J. Williams will be able to play.

Despite Venables leaving, his sons, Tyler and Jake, will still be with the program, at least through the bowl. Jake, who opted to end his football career early, has moved to an off-the-field role.

Kicker B.T. Potter will not only play in the bowl, but will be returning for another season, he told Swinney. As of Tuesday, he’s the only one that has made his decision public.