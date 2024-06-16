Why didn’t Boston win Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals? Per Jrue Holiday, closeout games are hard

The reason the Boston Celtics did not close out Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the series vs. the Dallas Mavericks? One team was desperate, the other a little presumptuous in how they played — it really may be that simple. And if you ask Boston’s Jrue Holiday, he will tell you much the same.

“I think winning is hard. I think winning at any game is hard. But winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals is pretty damn hard,” said the veteran guard postgame. “I think they came out desperate, and I think they punched us in the mouth, and we couldn’t recover the way we wanted to.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, weighed in on the loss after the final buzzer sounded. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire