Why did Xavier Miles commit to Syracuse football? Fran Brown!

This week, Syracuse football landed a commitment from three-star lineman Xavier Miles. The New Jersey prospect underscored one reason for his commitment.

Fran Brown.

The new Syracuse head coach, Brown arrives after spending the past two years as the safeties coach at Georgia. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach with Rutgers football.

Miles, a three-star according to Rivals, also held offers from Boston College, Kent State, Maryland, Michigan State and West Virginia among others.

At 6-foot-2 and 311 pounds, Miles can play either as an interior offensive lineman or as a defensive tackle. He plays for St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, New Jersey).

Ask why he committed to Syracuse earlier this week, Miles was clear about the catalyst for his decision.

“Coach Fran! Great education! Family and friends. There are a lot of great schools in the region/conference but there’s only one coach Fran,” Miles told USA TODAY High School Sports.

“He will definitely help me become the best student-athlete that I can be. Home is ‘Cuse. I was recruited by Syracuse and visited for years.”

He is the second commitment to Syracuse’s 2025 recruiting class. Earlier this year, Pennsylvania three-star Sharlandiin Strange gave his verbal to the ACC program.

“In the recruiting process now you have to have find a place where there’s a mutual want between player and coach and institution,” Miles said.

“And Syracuse aligns with my core values of my family.”

