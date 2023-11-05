Why did USC fire Alex Grinch? Lincoln Riley's DC out after another poor performance

After joining Lincoln Riley's coaching staff in 2022, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is out after one-plus years in Los Angeles.

The straw that broke the camel's back was actually 52 straws, or how many points USC (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) gave up to Washington on Saturday in a 52-42 loss. The defeat impacted quarterback and Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who was seen crying with his family in the stands after the game.

USC's defense has been among the worst in the country this year in spite of blue-chip talent. As of Sunday it is ranked 119th in the country in yards giving up 436 yards per game and 121st in points allowed at 34.5 per game.

Grinch was reportedly bought out of his Oklahoma contract by USC for $1.08 million after Riley absconded for Southern Cal.

While he was at Oklahoma from 2019-21, Grinch's defense ranked 64th, 29th, and 60th in the country in points allowed. His struggles at USC weren't limited to this season. In 2022 the Trojans were 94th in the country in points allowed at 29.2 per game.

Why was Alex Grinch fired?

Grinch's USC defense was one of the worst in the country this year, giving up over 430 yards per game and 34.5 points per game. The Trojans gave up 52 points to Washington and 49 points to Cal the week before. The defense had allowed 40-plus points in five of its past six games (with an asterisk next to the Notre Dame game as that was a failure to perform at every level), and with USC losing three of its last four, action had to be taken.

Though Riley's offense has largely played well, the defense has been, in short, a disaster. Which led to Grinch's firing.

What is Alex Grinch's buyout?

USC bought out Grinch's Oklahoma contract for $1.08 million, The Oklahoman reported last year.

USC will play its final two games of the regular season against Oregon and UCLA. Its shot at the Pac-12 championship is all but shot, but the Trojans are already bowl eligible.

