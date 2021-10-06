Why did Urban Meyer not fly back to Jacksonville with the Jaguars? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest story in sports involving Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his viral video over the weekend. Will he make the jump back to college soon? The guys then turn their collective eyes to current college coaches who have lost their shine halfway through the 2021 season. What can the likes of Jimbo Fisher, Ed Orgeron and Paul Chryst do to turn it around? Pat, Pete and Dan also preview two of the biggest games on the slate this weekend with Oklahoma and Texas renewing their yearly bout in Dallas while Penn State travels to Iowa for a top-5 Big Ten battle.