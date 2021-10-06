Why did Urban Meyer not fly back to Jacksonville with the Jaguars? | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel discuss the mess Head Coach Urban Meyer has created for himself and the Jaguars. Meyer’s actions are not the actions of an NFL coach that is all in on doing what it takes to turn things around in Jacksonville. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.