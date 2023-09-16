Why did Tyler Buchner transfer to Alabama? How he chose Crimson Tide after Notre Dame career

Just two games into the 2023 college football season, Alabama reportedly is set to try a new quarterback.

As they prepare to square off today against South Florida at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC, the Crimson Tide are expected to start Tyler Buchner under center. Jalen Milroe had started the team’s first two games, including a 34-24 loss last week against No. 6 Texas in which he threw for 255 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing only 14 of 27 passes.

Buchner has made one appearance this season, coming in for Milroe late in Alabama’s 56-7 victory against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. He completed 3of 5 passes for 27 yards and had a 9-yard run.

Buchner is in his first season with Nick Saban’s program, having transferred in from Notre Dame in April, days after Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage.

"We evaluate every position every week," Saban said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference of his team’s quarterback situation. "If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody has responded in a positive way to try to get better and improve and we'll constantly evaluate that position as we do every position."

Why did Buchner leave Notre Dame? And why did he end up with the Crimson Tide? Let’s take a look:

Why did Tyler Buchner transfer from Notre Dame?

Buchner began the 2022 season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in its first season under coach Marcus Freeman.

He started each of the Fighting Irish’s first two games: a 21-10 loss at Ohio State and a 26-21 loss at home against Marshall. In the loss to the Thundering Herd — a game in which Notre Dame was a 20-point favorite — Buchner suffered a shoulder injury on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter, which ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.

He returned for the Irish’s Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina, a game in which he threw for 273 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions along with 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In three games last season, he threw for 651 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 55.4 percent of his passes.

Drew Pyne went 8-2 as a starter last season after replacing the injured Buchner, then entered the transfer portal in December. Buchner briefly appeared as though he was set to reassume his role atop the Notre Dame depth chart in 2023.

But in January, the Irish landed a commitment from Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who put up huge numbers the previous five seasons with the Demon Deacons. During that time, Hartman threw for 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, becoming one of the most statistically decorated passers in the sport and one of the most sought-after players nationally once he hit the transfer portal.

Why did Tyler Buchner transfer to Alabama?

Buchner was rated by 247 Sports as the No. 31 quarterback available in the portal before opting to join the Crimson Tide.

His decision came two months after Tommy Rees was hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator in February, replacing Bill O’Brien. Rees had spent the previous three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, coaching Buchner for the final two of those.

The existing relationship between the two played a large role in Buchner ending up in Tuscaloosa.

"When he went into the portal, we looked at an opportunity to add competition to the room," Rees said in August. "I think competition at all positions is going to bring out the best in individuals. It's going to add an extra layer of development. It's going to allow people to rise with the competition."

That competition Rees referenced was another major reason why Alabama became an even more attractive destination.

After years of moving from one future NFL quarterback to another — Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa to Mac Jones to Bryce Young — the Crimson Tide had a noticeable void at quarterback after Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, entered the NFL Draft after his junior season.

When announcing his decision to transfer to Alabama, Buchner described the move as “the best decision for my future.”

Though Milroe ultimately won the starting job for the Crimson Tide’s season-opener against Middle Tennessee State, he had just 60 career passing attempts coming into 2023. That level of inexperience at least opened the possibility that Buchner could win the job.

Heading into the third game of the season, it appears as though he did just that.

