Why did Stephen A. Smith pick the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals?

Stephen A. Smith was on First Take on Thursday when he predicted who would win the upcoming NBA Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

Smith picked the Mavs to win the series in six games.

“I got the Mavs in six, in Dallas. Can’t see anybody going to game seven in Boston in that environment and winning [with] the NBA Championship on the line. I’m gonna have to go with Luka [for Finals MVP], I think Kyrie will warrant consideration.”

Why did the ESPN pundit pick Dallas to win their first NBA Title since 2011?

On the “Stephen A. Smith,” show he explained the selection.

“Have we been watching the Dallas Mavericks?,” said Smith, “The greatness of Luka Doncic is something I think we have to be prepared to behold. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown gonna have to step it up and bring it to another level there’s no question about that. Kyrie Irving and his greatness will come shining through.”

Smith also pointed out that Derrick Jones Jr and PJ Washington can make their threes it makes the Mavericks incredibly tough to defend.

Smith said he would’ve picked Boston if ex-Dallas Mav Kristaps Porzingis was 100% healthy but his returning from injury combined with the greatness of Irving and Doncic is too much for the Celtics to overcome.