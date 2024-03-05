Why did Rutgers football make Jaelyne Matthews’ top six?

Jaelyne Matthews announced his top six on Sunday night, a cutdown that included Rutgers football. The four-star offensive lineman

The six programs making the cut for Matthews are Tennessee, Georgia, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Miami. He plays for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey) and has been selected for the Under Armour All-America Game this upcoming January.

A consensus four-star recruit, Mattews is widely regarded as one of the top offensive tackles in the nation. Currently, Matthews is the No. 88 player in the nation by ESPN and No. 75 by On3.

ESPN also ranks him as the second-best player in New Jersey for the 2025 class.

“I feel as though their program could make me a top round pick,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire on Monday about his decision to include the Big Ten program.

He also added that the coaching staff along with the chance to play at home factored into Rutgers making another cutdown in his list.

Last week, Matthews told Rutgers Wire that he is eyeing a decision date this summer.

One program that did not make the cut down for Matthews was Penn State. Matthews committed to the Nittany Lions early in 2023 before opening up his commitment in September.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire