Why did the Rams waive Darrell Henderson Jr.?

It’s a great question that bears asking. Certainly, plenty of folks on Twitter are confused by the move made by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, though Darrell Henderson Jr. himself doesn’t seem surprised by it.

So why exactly did the Rams waive Henderson at this point in the season?

He’s been their most efficient tailback, has led the Rams’ running backs in snaps two of the last three weeks and has started 28 games in the last three-plus seasons. He even started Sunday’s game against the Saints, only to play four snaps and carry the ball twice all afternoon.

There are a few possible explanations for this move, and we may never find out the whole truth about why the Rams cut Henderson in Week 12.

One possibility is that Henderson privately asked to be released after only carrying it eight times in the last two games and just 70 times all season. The Rams have a crowded backfield with Cam Akers and Kyren Williams also getting snaps, and it’s likely that Henderson feels he’s starter material. He wouldn’t be wrong for wanting a bigger role and more opportunities, especially in a contract year.

Based on his immediate reaction on Twitter to his release, he seems happy about the move, which allows him to land with another team on waivers or sign with anyone if he isn’t claimed.

😎🙌🏽 — Darrell Henderson Jr (@DarrellH8) November 22, 2022

By waiving him, the Rams are giving him a chance to potentially play more with another team before hitting free agency in March.

Sean McVay said multiple times when Akers requested a trade that the team was looking to give him a “fresh start.” Could they be doing the same with Henderson?

It’s also impossible to ignore the Rams’ current situation, sitting at 3-7. They can’t openly say they’re tanking or quitting on the season, but there’s a near-0% chance they miss the playoffs this year.

They’d probably like to give their younger players a chance to show what they’re capable of, including Williams. He was their fifth-round pick this year, someone they traded up to draft. The team wanted to give him a role as early as Week 1 when he injured his ankle, and he’s starting to play more meaningful snaps now that he’s healthy.

With Henderson out of the picture, the carries will either go to Akers or Williams. And unlike Henderson, Akers and Williams are both under contract in 2023. It was highly unlikely the Rams were going to re-sign Henderson next offseason, so giving him playing time over Akers and Williams wouldn’t exactly help the team or the players involved.

Now, Henderson can possibly become a starter elsewhere and the Rams can better evaluate the running backs who are signed through next season. There’s a very real possibility the Rams are doing right by Henderson, who will remain on his current contract if he’s claimed off waivers. If not, he can sign a new contract with any team for as much as they’re willing to pay him.

Regardless of the reasoning, the Rams’ handling of the running back situation has been bizarre all year. From Akers’ displeasure with the team to Henderson’s shocking release, there doesn’t seem to be much of a plan in the backfield.

And by cutting Henderson now, the Rams are somewhat sending a message to the team that they don’t expect to actually contend the rest of the season. Not that Henderson was lighting it up, but he’s been better than Akers, so claiming he was cut for performance reasons doesn’t exactly check out.

Expect McVay to dance around questions about this move when he meets with reporters on Wednesday. He likes to keep things in-house and not air out any grievances, whether it was the Akers situation, Todd Gurley’s knee or his relationship with Jared Goff.

It just seems like the most logical explanation for Henderson’s release is to A) give him a fresh start before free agency and B) give Akers and Williams a longer look in the final seven games.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire