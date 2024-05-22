Why did Plant High dismiss Hall of Fame coach Roy Harrison?

Legendary Plant High girls cross country coach Roy Harrison, a member of at least two Halls of Fame who has led his program to 12 state team titles, has been relieved of his duties.

Harrison, 68, said he was given no explanation by school administrators.

“It hit me out of the blue,” he said.

Harrison’s job has been posted on the Hillsborough County school district’s web site since May 13. Harrison, who also coaches the distance runners on the Plant’s girls track team as a volunteer assistant, said he was told April 25 by Plant athletic director Evanitta Omensetter that he was being relieved.

“She goes, ‘We’re going in a new direction,’ ” said Harrison, a former Plant teacher who retired from the classroom several years ago. “I go, ‘What do you mean?’ She says, ‘We’re going in a new direction in cross country and track.’ I said, ‘Am I fired?’ She goes, ‘We’re going in a new direction.’

“After 42 years, she takes 15 seconds to tell me I’m done.”

Omensetter didn’t respond to an email sent early Tuesday evening. Plant principal Kimi Hellenberg didn’t immediately respond to an email sent shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Harrison, meantime, can only theorize as to why he was let go after building the area’s greatest distance-running dynasty.

Shortly before his dismissal, he had informed a parent that his child — a Panthers cross country and track athlete also involved in a club sport — wouldn’t be able to play that sport and cross country simultaneously next fall.

“Because (cross country) is more of a team sport. That’s what I told him,” Harrison said.

“He sends me a text saying he wants to meet with the principal and the athletic director,” Harrison recalled. “And I said, ‘That’s fine, I’ll tell them the same thing.’ ”

Shortly thereafter, Harrison said he was summoned to Omensetter’s office.

Harrison added his dismissal also coincides with some medical issues he’s battling. He has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is set for his initial radiation treatment June 10. He also struggled with heart rate and blood pressure issues following a hernia surgery that caused him to pass out prior to a meet at FSU in late March.

“And I had to get an ablation on my heart to keep it from happening again,” Harrison said.

“I was cleared. They did all kinds of tests on me and I was cleared to do whatever I needed to do, so technically I’m fine. So I don’t know if that’s part of it, because (the administration) never said anything.”

The news sent shockwaves throughout the local running community, which has watched Plant’s girls collect 12 state team titles on Harrison’s watch, second-most in Florida history behind only Jacksonville Bolles’ 14.

“When I heard that I was like, ‘Why would he get fired?’ ” said Andy Holmes, cross country coach at Seffner Christian the last 15 years. “His teams are unbelievable and he does a good job. He’s been doing it for so long. I think he comes from the old school ... but I like that. He holds kids accountable, I think. Every interaction I’ve ever had was positive with him.”

Former Panthers boys cross country coach Mike Boza, who won four state titles at Jesuit and worked with Harrison for 16 years, said Plant’s decision was “a terrible mistake on their part that shows a total lack of appreciation for one of the greatest treasures in Hillsborough sports history.”

“It’s like the new owner of a house throwing away priceless antiques because they are ‘out of style,’ ” Boza added. “I coached with Roy for 16 seasons and, though he can be stern and demanding, he has always demonstrated appropriate professionalism. I never heard him curse in front of any of his runners and I’ve known many who treasured him as one of their most important mentors.”

Plant has qualified for the state meet more than 30 times and has won more than two-dozen district championships, under Harrison. Four Panthers runners combined for seven individual state titles — tied for the state record — during his tenure, highlighted by Caroline Annis’ four consecutive titles from 1994-1997.

In 2014, Harrison was inducted into both the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 2018, the Tampa Bay Times ranked him 21st on its list of the greatest coaches (high school, college, pro) in bay area history.

Harrison said some close to him have suggested he take legal action, but he’s unsure if he will. Because he said the administration hasn’t told him why he was let go, he can’t prove if his dismissal was based on his medical condition, his conflict with the team parent or some other reason.

“I’ve got to deal with this cancer,” he said. “And I don’t know if I want to deal with the stress (of legal action) right now.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.