Why did OU football miss out on New Year's Six bowl? Boo Corrigan explains

When the College Football Playoff committee ranked Florida State No. 5 on Sunday, it gave some hope to the OU football fan base that the Sooners would earn an at-large selection in a New Year's Six bowl.

However, the Sooners finished 12th in the CFP rankings — the highest ranking of any team not in a New Year's Six bowl.

Of the four teams with 10-2 records, OU was deemed by the committee to be just a notch below No. 9 Missouri (which will face No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl), No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 11 Penn State (who will meet the Rebels in the Peach Bowl).

The Sooners had the best win of the quarter, beating No. 3 Texas 34-30 on Oct. 7 in Dallas.

OU will face No. 14 Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Antonio.

Here's what NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, the CFP committee chair, said about why OU was left out:

Just wanted to ask about Oklahoma's case for a bid in the New Year's Six, and what was it about Missouri and Ole Miss and so on that kept Oklahoma out ultimately of the top 11?

"Yeah, again, I think you're looking at the way that we do is the teams around them, and what did Missouri do this year, what did Penn State do this year, Mississippi. Four really good teams. As we looked at it, they were 4-2 against teams with winning records. The records in Bedlam, the loss to Kansas, and as we weighed that in relation to Mississippi, Penn State and Missouri, the committee came in with Oklahoma at No. 12."

Did Oklahoma's quality wins, say over Texas, where did those fit into the conversation?

"Very much a part of the discussion as we were going through it. Missouri has got the win over Kansas State and Tennessee, Penn State, the two games they lost were two Ohio State and Michigan, including a big win over Iowa, the team that everyone saw last night defensively is really good, to win that game 31-0, again, Mississippi and the season they had."

