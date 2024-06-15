Why did Mitchell Daly transfer to Kentucky baseball? Former Texas star back at CWS with Wildcats

When the 2024 College World Series starts Friday in Omaha, Nebraska, Texas baseball fans may notice several familiar faces across the eight-team field.

Former Longhorns infielder Mitchell Daly is among those, as the Madison, Alabama native has helped lead No. 2 national seed Kentucky to college baseball's marquee event for just the first time in program history this year.

Daly, of course, was a key contributor to Texas' back-to-back College World Series appearances in 2021 and 2022, with the former coming during his All-American freshman season where he started 59 of 61 games at second and hit .316. Now he looks to lead the Wildcats to its first-ever national championship title.

As Kentucky looks to make some noise in Omaha, it will likely look to rely on Daly's experience: The Wildcats don't have many players that have CWS experience, which might cause some frustration among Longhorns fans as their team is watching from home.

With that, here's what you need to know about why Mitchell and what led to his transfer from Texas to Kentucky over the offseason:

Why did Mitchell Daly transfer to Kentucky baseball?

The exact "why" behind what led Daly to transfer from Austin to Lexington remains unclear. However, according to several reports, there are a few reasons that may have contributed to his decision to enter the transfer portal, and ultimately choose Kentucky.

As noted by Burnt Orange Nation, SB Nation's Longhorns affiliate site, Daly was perhaps looking for a change of scenery going into his senior season. Per the Austin American-Statesman's Danny Davis, Daly's career at Texas ended on a sour note, as highlighted by his benching near the end of the 2023 college baseball season season.

"There were obviously reasons why I wasn't playing, and I just took that to say, 'Hey I need to get better,'" Daly said of his benching last year. "Having that mindset kind of made it easier, and my teammates really picked me up too and really gave me that motivation to keep working."

Daly committed to Kentucky on June 23, 2023, becoming one of a handful of transfers to commit to Kentucky last offseason.

Mitchell Daly MLB draft mock projections

Daly is currently not listed in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects rankings for next month's MLB draft. A strong showing in Omaha could help benefit Daly's draft stock, as he is likely to hear his name called either on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft if he is selected.

Mitchell Daly stats

Here's a look at Daly's stats, both at Texas and Kentucky:

2021 (Texas): .316/.413/.416/ | 66 hits | 35 runs | 31 RBIs | 15 doubles | Two home runs | 209 at-bats

2022 (Texas): .237/.351/.367 | 49 hits | 34 runs | 37 RBIs | 13 doubles | One triple | Four home runs | 207 at-bats

2023 (Texas): .231/.323/.403 | 43 hits | 29 runs | 22 RBIs | Nine doubles | One triple | Seven home runs | 186 at-bats

2024 (Kentucky): .302/.434/.497 | 54 hits | 41 runs | 44 RBIs | 15 doubles | One triple | Six home runs | 179 at-bats

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Mitchell Daly transfer: Why Texas baseball star left for Kentucky