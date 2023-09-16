Why did Missouri leave Big 12 for SEC? Explaining the move ahead of Kansas State rivalry

Until 2011, Missouri and Kansas State had met each year since 1914.

But when the Tigers joined the SEC entering the 2012 season, the once-fierce border state rivalry between former Big 12 foes had disappeared despite the two programs residing 3½ hours from each other.

On Saturday, Missouri (2-0) and No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) will face off for the last time for the foreseeable future. The second leg of a home-and-home series between the programs kicks off Saturday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

The Wildcats handled the Tigers easily in 2022, earning a 40-12 win in Manhattan, Kansas. However, Missouri holds the advantage in the all-time series, with 60-33-5 record.

So, why did Missouri leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, effectively ending a storied rivalry in the process? There’s a multitude of reasons, but here are some of the most prominent reasons for the move.

Why did Missouri leave Big 12 for the SEC?

When Nebraska accepted the Big Ten’s membership offer on June 11, 2010, Nebraska chancellor Harvey Perlman said the Big Ten offered stability “that the Big 12 simply cannot offer.”

On the same day, ESPN reported Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech were bound for the Pac-12, but the Pac-12 wouldn’t allow Texas to have the Longhorn Network, which ultimately made the plans fall through. The Pac-12 announced the Pac-12 Network in July 2011, months after the Longhorn Network launched.

On June 10, 2010, Colorado had already accepted an offer to join the Pac-10, regardless of the other four schools’ plans. A year later, Texas A&M accepted SEC membership in August, with Missouri following in November.

Missouri frustrated over Longhorn Network creation

Texas launched the Longhorn Network in 2011, signing a 20-year deal worth $300 million with ESPN to create a 24-hour TV broadcast hub dedicated solely to the Longhorns.

Texas’ league-mates caught wind of the move prior to its launch and were concerned about the Big 12’s perceived favoritism toward the conference’s most valuable athletics program.

With the Longhorn Network, Texas would bring in millions more than the rest of the conference programs in TV money.

In July 2011, after Colorado and Nebraska had accepted offers from the Pac-10 and Big Ten, respectively, the Big 12 decided to limit the games and content on the Longhorn Network to address the concerns of the other schools in the conference, who thought Texas would have an unfair advantage in program building and recruiting.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why did Missouri leave Big 12 for SEC: Kansas State rivalry a casualty