Why did Michael Pratt fall to the 7th round of the 2024 NFL Draft? Social media reacts

One of the most intriguing Wild Card quarterbacks to watch in the 2024 NFL Draft was Tulane signal-caller Michael Pratt.

Many had Pratt, who led his team to the biggest turnaround in college football history after he helped guide a formerly 2-10 team to a Cotton Bowl victory over USC last year, pinned as a mid-round or early late-round pick.

Even heading into Day 3, many considered him the best player, or at least one of the best players, still available for the taking.

Instead, he didn’t come off of the board until several picks into the seventh round of the event. The native of Boca Raton, Florida ultimately found his landing spot with the Green Bay Packers, who took him at pick No. 245 overall.

“Getting the call and getting to talk to the coaches to tell me where I’m going, just overwhelming joy and finally some peace,” Pratt said after he was selected. “It’s been a long day but just super fired up and can’t wait to get up there and can’t wait to get back to football. Can’t wait to compete, can’t wait to be a Packer.”

There was plenty of confusion across social media as to why Pratt fell, as well as a strong reaction to this new landing spot:

J.J. McCarthy went 10th overall, and the Vikings traded up to get him. Michael Pratt went 245th to the Packers. Now, tell me one thing McCarthy does that Pratt doesn't. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 29, 2024

Michael Pratt threw for 9,603 yards and 90 touchdowns at Tulane. Great value pick for the #Packers pic.twitter.com/O4Jk0khOZe — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 27, 2024

only the best QB evaluation and development team in the NFL would draft Michael Pratt https://t.co/523ju42Vj5 — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) April 27, 2024

Tulane QB Michael Pratt to the #Packers. A lot of clubs I spoke with liked his tape and felt he had a chance to become a starter down the road. https://t.co/vkHmjqcYGT pic.twitter.com/Yk9Z8lJkMF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

The #Packers may have their new backup QB. I thought Michael Pratt would've went a LONG time ago. Great value.

pic.twitter.com/ogboGFB2bu — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) April 27, 2024

Someone finally took Michael Pratt 🧀pic.twitter.com/tcdiyoeJF6 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 27, 2024

The Packers select Michael Pratt with the 245th pick of the draft. My QB7 that only fell because of his injury questions. His play pre-injury was truly Day 2 caliber. Grade: A+#NFL #Nfldraft #NFLDraft2024 #Packers pic.twitter.com/WW6IvmIEhk — Charlie Prio (@CharliePrio1) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire