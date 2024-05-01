Advertisement

Why did Michael Pratt fall to the 7th round of the 2024 NFL Draft? Social media reacts

Crissy Froyd
·2 min read

One of the most intriguing Wild Card quarterbacks to watch in the 2024 NFL Draft was Tulane signal-caller Michael Pratt.

Many had Pratt, who led his team to the biggest turnaround in college football history after he helped guide a formerly 2-10 team to a Cotton Bowl victory over USC last year, pinned as a mid-round or early late-round pick.

Even heading into Day 3, many considered him the best player, or at least one of the best players, still available for the taking.

Instead, he didn’t come off of the board until several picks into the seventh round of the event. The native of Boca Raton, Florida ultimately found his landing spot with the Green Bay Packers, who took him at pick No. 245 overall.

“Getting the call and getting to talk to the coaches to tell me where I’m going, just overwhelming joy and finally some peace,” Pratt said after he was selected. “It’s been a long day but just super fired up and can’t wait to get up there and can’t wait to get back to football. Can’t wait to compete, can’t wait to be a Packer.”

There was plenty of confusion across social media as to why Pratt fell, as well as a strong reaction to this new landing spot:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire