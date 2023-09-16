Why did Michael Penix Jr. transfer from Indiana? Washington QB thriving with new team

Caleb Williams may be the frontrunner in Heisman Trophy conversations to start the 2023 season, but another West Coast quarterback has done nothing to disabuse the country of the preseason notion he belonged on the award's shortlist.

Former Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 858 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two games for Washington this season, his sixth in college football. The left-handed QB transferred to play for the Huskies from Indiana ahead of his senior season in 2021, helping to helm a turnaround that saw the Huskies go 11-2 with an Alamo Bowl win over Texas.

The expectations are raised this year, and Washington is hoping to make a College Football Playoff run in its last Pac-12 season. That would begin with Penix, who played four seasons with the Hoosiers but never played more than six games in a season in Bloomington. In an extraordinary run of bad luck, Penix suffered two torn ACLs for Indiana and problems with his AC and SC joints.

With his injury history mounting, Penix went to the Pacific Northwest alongside new coach Kalen DeBoer. Connor Bazelak took over QB duties for the Hoosiers. Though he seemed like he could end up being a "what if" throughout his career in Bloomington, Penix has clearly found a home in Seattle.

BACKGROUND: Former IU football QB Michael Penix Jr. announces transfer to Washington

“As I look back on this special season we had, I realized there were so many great moments and things to celebrate, but I KNOW there is so much for out there for this team and the job is still not finished," Penix wrote of his decision to return for his sixth college year and last year of eligibility. "I can’t wait to be playing in Husky Stadium for the 2023 season!”

Why did Michael Penix Jr. transfer from Indiana?

In December 2021, the embattled Penix decided to enter the transfer portal. His decision followed yet another season-ending injury, suffered in a Week 5 loss to Penn State.

While Indiana didn't do anything wrong per se, it was time for a fresh start.

"I talked to Coach (Tom) Allen about it, and it's my decision,'' Penix said of his decision, per Sports Illustrated. "Look, I'm a Hoosier, and I'll always be a Hoosier. I'm graduating in May and I have loved everything about playing for Coach Allen and being a part of this team. These are my brothers. But I just want a new start, a new beginning. I want to finish my college career the best way possible, and I think I need to do that somewhere else.''

Michael Penix Jr. injury history

Penix played in just three games as a true freshman, but a torn ACL suffered against Penn State cut his 2018 season short.

Penix was able to recover and earn the starting job in 2019. Injuries hindered him once again, however, and a sternoclavicluar (SC) joint injury limited him to just six games. Penix was solid in his first season as a starter, if mistake-prone: He completed 110 of 160 attempts for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Unfortunately, the SC joint injury suffered when he was slammed down against Northwestern lingered, and an already-embattled Penix was sidelined for the rest of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery.

Penix returned to play again in 2020, where a familiar injury shortened his season again. After going 5-1 to begin a contracted schedule, Penix again tore his ACL, this time against Maryland. It was the same ACL he tore as a freshman, but Penix was confident he would return.

The QB was one of the Big Ten's best in 2020, throwing for 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. Indiana looked like it had a winner, but it would lose the Outback Bowl that year as Penix planned a comeback.

Penix retook the field in 2021 and got off to a poor start against Iowa. He completed just 14 of 31 passes and threw three interceptions in the loss: He didn't look like himself afterward either, completing just 53.7 percent of his passes on the year with four touchdowns and an interception.

His season — and Indiana career — ended on an injury once again. This time, it was a separated shoulder at his AC joint vs. Penn State in Week 5 of the season.

REQUIRED READING: Indiana football vs. Louisville football team leaders, injuries, storylines

Michael Penix Jr. Indiana career

Recruited as a pro-style quarterback, Penix wasn't especially sought after coming out of Tampa Bay Tech.

He was a three-star recruit who got offers from several Power Five schools, including Washington rival Oregon. Tennessee initially lured Penix to Knoxville, though that relationship severed after Butch Jones was fired and Jeremy Pruitt came in.

Indiana was able to woo Penix to the Midwest, courtesy of then-QB coach Nick Sheridan and a full-court press that saw at least four Indiana coaches travel to Florida after Tennessee pulled its offer.

"I first met Coach Sheridan when he was still at Tennessee, and we talked a lot when I was committed to go (to Tennessee),'' Penix said in 2019, per Sports Illustrated. "And when he came to Indiana, we talked on the phone all the time, even when I was still committed. And he would always say, 'We're here for you if anything ever changes.' Well, it did. Now, this is great. I'm really looking forward to working with him every day.''

It seemed like a match made in heaven, and Allen awarded Penix the starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

“It wasn't what (incumbent starter Peyton Ramsey) didn't do," Allen said of the decision, per the IndyStar. "It was more of what I believe Mike can be.”

Michael Penix Jr. stats

Penix has impressed throughout his career — when he has played. So it's no surprise to see how well he has performed for the Huskies. Indeed, the QB made plenty of fond memories for Hoosier fans as well, including his diving-for-the-pylon moment against Penn State to win in overtime:

He and DeBoer were essential in turning things around for Washington in 2022, and expectations are higher this season.

Year Team G Cmp Att Pct Yds TD Int Rate Indiana 3 21 34 61.8% 219 1 0 125.6 Indiana 6 110 160 68.8% 1,394 10 4 157.6 Indiana 6 124 220 56.4% 1,645 14 4 136.5 Indiana 5 87 162 53.7% 939 4 7 101.9 Washington 13 362 554 65.3% 4,641 31 8 151.3 Washington 2 57 78 73.1% 859 8 1 196.9 Career IND/WAS 36 761 1,208 63% 9,697 68 24 145.0

It's very likely that after this year Penix has an NFL future. His stock had risen substantially last year and he's off to a scorching start this season. Though his best seasons may end up coming as a Huskie, his roots are clearly as a Hoosier.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why did Michael Penix Jr. transfer from Indiana? Huskies QB impresses