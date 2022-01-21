Why did Lane Kiffin fly into Athens? To meet with JT Daniels and Jermaine Burton, report says

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly visited Athens to recruit transfers on Thursday.

Lane Kiffin posted a photo to his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon of a sign above the doors of a building at the Athens Ben Epps Airport with a Bulldog emoji.

It came less than 24 hours after Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton officially entered the transfer portal.

Kiffin, it turns out, wasn’t on the road like many head coaches this week to visit a local high school prospect.

He met with Daniels and Burton, according to a report from Mississippi TV sports anchor Jon Sokoloff, who cited sources.

Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corrall is headed to the NFL.

Kiffin’s offense with him last season ranked third in the SEC in passing at 274.8 yards per game, averaging 33 pass attempts per game. Georgia averaged 27.1 during a season when it regularly had control of games in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss ranked sixth in the nation in total offense this season after it was third with All-America wide receiver Elijah Moore in 2020.

Kiffin figures to be looking for quarterbacks from the transfer portal. His top returner at the position is Luke Altmyer who just finished his freshman season.

Daniels threw for 722 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 2021, making three starts and playing in six games total during a season in which he went from the No. 1 quarterback to begin the season to a backup after dealing with oblique and lat injuries.

Stetson Bennett took over as starter, leading Georgia to the national championship. He announced Wednesday he was returning for a final season soon after Daniels entered the portal.

As a sophomore this season, Burton led Georgia receivers with 497 receiving yards on 27 catches and caught 5 touchdowns including one in the Orange Bowl win over Michigan. He was targeted three times in the national championship win over Alabama behind only tight end Brock Bowers’ 6 and receiver A.D. Mitchell’s 4.

Burton was slowed by a groin injury this season.

In Daniels first start for Georgia in 2020, Burton had 8 catches for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns against Mississippi State.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Lane Kiffin meets with Georgia football's JT Daniels and Jermaine Burton