Why did Kyle McCord transfer to Syracuse? Ohio State QB explains portal move to Orange

Nearly two weeks after initially entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Kyle McCord has revealed where he will spend his final season of eligibility:

The former Ohio State quarterback has committed to play for Syracuse and first-year coach Fran Brown, as was originally reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and later confirmed by the signal-caller himself:

McCord's likelihood of starting is much higher in Syracuse than it was in Ohio State, even amid reports that Ryan Day and his coaching staff wanted him to return for his senior season after throwing for 3,000-plus yards in 2023. Day's refusal to commit to McCord as the starter moving forward — coupled with the commitment of Air Noland in the 2024 recruiting class — contributed to McCord's decision to transfer.

But why did he settle on Syracuse? Here's a look at McCord's decision to transfer to the ACC school in his final year of eligibility:

Why did Kyle McCord transfer to Syracuse?

As reported by ESPN, McCord's familiarity with Brown and his coaching staff was a major factor in his decision to transfer to play for Orange football. He knows not only Brown, but also Nunzio Campanile and Jeff Nixon, currently the New York Giants' run game coordinator who is expected to be Syracuse's offensive coordinator moving forward.

"I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important," McCord told ESPN. "It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players. They've done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination."

Moreover, McCord told ESPN he knows other New Jersey-area football players currently on the Orange's roster in Denis Jaquez Jr. and Alijah Clark.

"Just being around a bunch of guys I played football with growing up," McCord told ESPN. "Being around coaches I've known forever. It felt like everything is happening at the right time."

But it was more than Brown's staff and the ability to start that factored in on McCord's decision.

Kyle McCord high school

Kyle McCord attended St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, where he committed to play for the Buckeyes. He won the starting quarterback position as a sophomore and, according to his Ohio State player bio, threw for 2,883 yards and 38 touchdowns while completing 66.5% of his passes that season.

He followed up with 2,399 passing yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior before he sat the final four games of the season, then helped St. Joseph's win its third consecutive 6A state championship as a senior. He was a member of the 2020 Pennsylvania MaxPreps All-State team and set city and league records for career passing yards (6,887) and touchdown passes (88).

McCord was a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class per 247Sports' Composite ratings. He was the No. 28 player nationally, the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 2 player from the state of Pennsylvania.

Where is Kyle McCord from?

McCord is a New Jersey native, having grown up in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, before attending St. Joseph's. His father, Derek McCord, also has ties to football in New York, having played quarterback for Rutgers from 1988-92.

Kyle McCord eligibility

McCord, who has one year remaining of eligibility, also noted that the ability to be an immediate starter was vastly important in his decision. To that end, he also looked at committing to Nebraska, though the Cornhuskers' attempt to flip quarterback Dylan Raiola off the 2024 recruiting class dampened that potential move.

"I have one more chance to go out and really commit myself, and going through the process, I was looking at schools where I'd have a chance of winning right away," McCord told ESPN. "And with the pieces going there, I'll definitely have that option."

Syracuse is due to have an opening at quarterback with Garrett Shrader likely to move on, leaving only Braden Davis and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson as the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

