Why did KJ Jefferson transfer from Arkansas? Career stats, age, height, weight for standout QB

A move that had been speculated on for weeks was made official on Saturday.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson will enter the transfer portal, with the Razorbacks’ three-year starter announcing the move on social media.

Jefferson ends his Arkansas career as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completions, total yards, total touchdowns and total plays, leaving behind a sizable statistical void for his successor under center in Fayetteville.

The decision comes not even two full years after Jefferson pieced together a masterful 2021 season in which he and coach Sam Pittman helped lead the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record and, at one point, top-10 ranking.

How did it get to this point? Here’s everything you need to know about Jefferson’s Arkansas career and his eventual departure:

Why did KJ Jefferson transfer from Arkansas?

For years, Jefferson was not only a productive player for Arkansas, but a seemingly perfect embodiment of the program and its trajectory: a big, burly and physical quarterback at 6-3, 247 pounds, playing for a team with a hog for a mascot and for Pittman, a longtime offensive line coach.

After starting one game as a redshirt freshman in 2020, he became the team’s full-time starter in 2021 and quickly emerged as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in college football, putting up 3,340 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

Though several of his key statistics actually improved in 2022, Jefferson missed a pair of games with injuries and the Razorbacks struggled after entering the season No. 23 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. They ultimately finished 6-6 in the regular season before topping Kansas in a thrilling Liberty Bowl victory.

In 2023, that backslide continued. Jefferson saw his completion percentage, passing yardage, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per passing attempt and yards per rushing attempt all dip while he threw a career-high eight interceptions. Despite his mobility and ability to shed tackles, Jefferson spent much of the season playing behind a porous offensive line that gave up 47 sacks, the fifth-most of 133 FBS programs.

Jefferson was limited to two passes after hyperextending his knee in a 48-14 loss to Missouri in the Razorbacks’ season finale. That loss dropped Arkansas to 4-8. In the days following that loss, reports emerged that Jefferson would enter the transfer portal, which the quarterback denied via Instagram, where he said he hadn’t made his decision yet.

Several high-profile developments, though, made an exit much more likely.

On Nov. 29, Arkansas brought back former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino to be the program’s offensive coordinator, replacing the fired Dan Enos. While Petrino has had success with dual-threat quarterbacks, namely 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, Jefferson seemed like an odd fit for his system.

Two weeks later, Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green committed to Arkansas, giving Jefferson, at the very least, a top competitor for his starting spot, if not an outright replacement.

KJ Jefferson stats

Here’s a look at Jefferson’s passing and rushing stats across his five seasons at Arkansas:

2019 : 45.2% completion percentage, 197 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception, 6.4 yards per attempt; 30 carries, 58 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1.9 yards per attempt

2020 : 48.8% completion percentage, 295 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 7.2 yards per attempt; 28 carries, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2.2 yards per attempt

2021 : 67.3% completion percentage, 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 9.1 yards per attempt; 146 carries, 664 yards, 6 touchdowns, 4.5 yards per carry

2022 : 68% completion percentage, 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 8.8 yards per attempt; 158 carries, 640 yards, 9 touchdowns, 4.1 yards per carry

2023: 64.2% completion percentage, 2,107 yards, 19 carries, 8 interceptions, 7.1 yards per attempt; 161 carries, 447 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2.8 yards per carry

KJ Jefferson recruiting rankings

Jefferson was a prized recruit coming out of his hometown of Sardis, Mississippi. He was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports’ Composite rankings, which had him as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback nationally in the 2019 recruiting class.

He is rated a three-star player as a transfer.

KJ Jefferson age and eligibility

Jefferson, who just completed his redshirt senior season, is 22 years old. He will be 23 by the time of the 2024 season opener.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

KJ Jefferson height, weight

Jefferson is a physical force not always seen at the quarterback position. He was listed on last season’s Arkansas roster at 6-3, 247 pounds.

Arkansas quarterback depth chart

Here’s what the Razorbacks’ depth chart could look like next season with the addition of Green and the departure of Jefferson:

1. Taylen Green

2. Jacolby Criswell

3. Malachi Singleton

The Razorbacks also have a commitment in the 2024 class from another KJ – KJ Jackson, a four-star prospect from Montgomery, Alabama who is rated as the No. 29 dual-threat quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports.

