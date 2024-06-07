Why did Kelly Maxwell transfer to OU softball? For a WCWS moment just like this

Kelly Maxwell knew what she was bringing on herself.

Leaving Oklahoma State for OU was the softball equivalent of Kevin Durant leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State.

Maxwell’s move had paid off before Thursday’s Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series.

But this game is the reason why Maxwell made the move to OU.

She came to break through from being in the WCWS to winning it, and when OU’s 8-4 win over Texas ended, there was Maxwell standing in the circle for the final out, watching third baseman Alyssa Brito throw over to Cydney Sanders at first and setting off a familiar celebration at Devon Park.

“Just gratitude,” Maxwell said of her emotions after helping the Sooners win their unprecedented fourth consecutive WCWS title. “Just thankful for everything that I’ve been through and all that I’ve gone through and just being able to have a team that loves me an supports me — all the glory to God — and I think just being able to fight for them as they had my back too.”

Oklahoma pitcher Kelly Maxwell (28) hugs associate head coach Jennifer Rocha during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June, 6, 2024.

Sooners coach Patty Gasso didn’t consider starting Maxwell for a third consecutive game, opting to use the rest of her pitching staff to grind through the game.

“We knew we couldn’t throw Kelly,” Gasso said. “We just can’t. I did that one time with a girl named Paige Parker. I’d never do it again. It wasn’t worth it.”

So Karlie Keeney started. Then Gasso went with Paytn Monticelli, Kierston Deal and finally Nicole May.

Finally, with two outs in the sixth, Sooners’ pitching coach Jen Rocha turned to Gasso.

“It’s time,” Rocha said.

Gasso confirmed, then went out to make the change with the tying run in scoring position.

An infield hit pushed a run across, but a baserunning gaffe got OU out of the inning with the lead intact.

The Sooners scored three more in the bottom half and then Maxwell allowed no drama in the seventh, retiring the side in order.

Maxwell earned WCWS Most Outstanding Player honors, going 3-0 and throwing 27 innings.

Oklahoma pitcher Kelly Maxwell (28) celebrates after winning during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Oklahoma won 8-4.

Looking over at Maxwell during Katie Stewart’s game-ending at-bat, Sanders couldn’t help but marvel at Maxwell’s poise.

Sanders bounced up and down, trying to bottle the nervous energy.

Maxwell showed no such emotion.

“She didn’t have anything on her face,” Sanders said. “I was getting hype and she was just like, ‘Let’s go.’ It was amazing to see because it was just so much composure.”

Maxwell didn’t go into the situation this season blind.

She knew the vitriol that would come from trading in OSU’s orange and black for OU’s crimson and cream.

“That was just part of it,” Maxwell said. “It’s OK. I’m grateful for my time there and I’m grateful for the friendships that I’ve created and I grew a lot there, but I really grew here.”

Maxwell tried to ignore the negative attention, but it proved impossible.

“As much as you don’t want to see it or hear it, it gets to you, and I think just being able to give God, surrender, and let Him guide you through it,” Maxwell said. “It’s really been cool how it’s worked out.”

Late in the season, it appeared the pressure was getting to her.

She struggled against her former team in the final series of the regular season, giving up six earned runs in five innings over two appearances in OU’s two losses to the Cowgirls.

Maxwell struggled with her control at times in the postseason. But a Saturday morning talk with Gasso helped Maxwell feel free over the rest of the WCWS.

She dominated UCLA in OU’s 1-0 win over the Bruins, gutted through eight innings against Florida in an elimination game Tuesday and then went the distance to pick up the win in Game 1 against Texas.

“It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Maxwell said of the conversation with Gasso. “She’s truly changed my life in a good way.”

Kinzie Hansen knew Maxwell well before the transfer, and the two have built a strong bond as pitcher and catcher.

“I’m just so, so proud of how it started to how it ended,” Hansen said. “I’m so proud of her. I get to catch her this summer, too. I’m really looking forward to that, as well.”

Before then, though, Maxwell and the Sooners will favor their latest title.

“I received a lot of hate, a lot of doubt,” Maxwell said. “But I’m just thankful for these girls and this team and this staff, just to pick me up and have my back. … I’m grateful that I’m here.”

