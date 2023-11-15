Why did Josh Gattis leave Michigan for Miami? Ex-Wolverine OC on sidelines with Maryland

Michigan football is going to see a familiar face across the field on Saturday as Josh Gattis calls plays for the Maryland Terrapins in College Park.

The Wolverine offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021, Gattis left the Wolverines to coach at Miami, where he spent the 2022 season before he was fired. He has since headed back to the Big Ten, where ahead of the 2023 season he was hired by Maryland as the Terrapins' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Michigan finished 44th, 66th, and 16th in points per game in Gattis' three seasons, respectively, with 2021's College Football Playoff appearance being the high point of his time with Michigan. Gattis leaving the team came almost immediately after rumors of th NFL's Minnesota Vikings courting Jim Harbaugh didn't come to fruition.

Here's a look at why Gattis left Michigan for Miami, and how he ended up at Maryland:

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football shows its greatest quality may be ability to adjust

Why did Josh Gattis leave Michigan?

Gattis' exit from Ann Arbor was not an especially clean one.

Gattis joined Miami on Feb. 9, 2022, and sent a text to Michigan players that gave some vague allusions as to why he left. In the text, ESPN reported Gattis wrote, in part:

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted. …”

It's worth noting that Harbaugh at the same time was in the process of interviewing for the Vikings' head coaching position, though an offer never materalized. However, it would be divining tea leaves to try to definitively say Gattis left because he wasn't next in line to become head coach. The only thing that is clear is he didn't feel properly appreciated by the administration.

Gattis won the Broyles Award for the best assistant coach in the nation in 2021.

REQUIRED READING: Jim Harbaugh drama has overshadowed his undefeated Michigan football team

Why was Josh Gattis fired from Miami?

Gattis joined Maryland after being fired after one season with the Hurricanes.

Miami had a disastrous 5-7 season in 2022 (3-5 ACC), finishing 97th nationally with just 23.6 points per game. It was Mario Cristobal's first season in Miami, and the Hurricanes were upended by a number of factors, including injuries.

Gattis, however, took the fall for the disappointing year, with him being let on Jan. 27 with a one-sentence release by the school: "Josh Gattis has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator, Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday."

He joined Maryland less than two months later, on March 2, 2023. With the move, he reunited with Terrapins coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, with whom he coached the Crimson Tide in 2018.

"The additions of Josh and (safeties coach Zac Spavital) really bolsters our already strong coaching staff," Locksley said in the statement. "Josh and I have a strong relationship and a proven track record of working together to produce a potent offense. He and I share many of the same philosophies and it should be a very smooth transition."

Maryland has had a solid season in 2023, with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa putting up decent numbers under Gattis. The Terrapins earned bowl eligibility in Week 11 for the third straight season under Locksley, and are 56th in FBS with 28.9 points per game. While they did cool after a hot start, they've been contentious in nearly game this season, with the exception of Penn State and, to a lesser degree, Ohio State.

This will be Gattis' first game coaching against the Wolverines since leaving.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why did Josh Gattis leave Michigan for Miami? Ex-OC with Maryland