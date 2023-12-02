Why did Jordan Travis transfer to FSU from Louisville? Seminole QB's decision, explained

The stage was perfectly set this season for Jordan Travis to play against his former team for an ACC championship and a playoff berth on Saturday.

But the Florida State quarterback will not be on the field against the Cardinals on Saturday after the star's career ended abruptly with a severe left leg injury against North Alabama in Week 12.

Travis, who transferred to Florida State from Louisville after playing in just three games as a freshman in 2018, has become a premier name in college football over the past three seasons. Since 2021, he has completed 67.1% of his passes for 7,509 yards, 59 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Just two of those have come this year, highlighting one of the most impressive progressions in his game.

Travis was recruited by former co-special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator Cort Dennison at Louisville as a three-star recruit out of North Palm Beach. But Travis but found himself playing third-string behind Jawon Pass and Malik Cunningham in a power vacuum season following Lamar Jackson going pro. It was a down year overall for Louisville, which went 2-10 on the year and saw Bobby Petrino fired after the season.

From there, Louisville became an untenable situation for Travis: On Dec. 18, 2018, he announced his intention to transfer to Florida State to play in Tallahassee. He joined under the tenure of Willie Taggert, who was fired during his second season with Florida State and first with Travis on the roster. Travis did not play under Taggert, and Odell Haggins took the reigs.

In 2020, Travis finally earned the starting role for Florida State and made an immediate impact. His college football will end with him second in program history in passing yards (8,644), tied for second in passing touchdowns (65), and third in completion percentage with 800-plus attempts (62.5%).

Why did Jordan Travis transfer to Florida State?

Myriad reasons factored into Travis transferring from Louisville but, as with many transfers, his coach's firing left him on unsteady ground.

Travis transferred to Florida State and got closer to his home in North Palm Beach (but not too close, a six-hour drive from Tallahassee vs. over 14 hours from Louisville). He also came into a situation that was difficult, but not impossible, to overcome

The Seminoles had gone 5-7 in 2018 under Taggert, and missed a bowl for the first time since 1981. Travis was thrust into a quarterback competition with James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook that ended with him as the third-stringer. Blackman and Travis built a relationship that remains today.

Ultimately, Travis' move to Florida State was an investment that paid off.

Travis was booed at Florida State in 2021 when he started over heir apparent McKenzie Milton, a season after overcoming a bad case of the yips in 2020. Travis had called Florida State his "dream school," according to ESPN, but struggled after those boos. Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ultimately kept pushing Travis, who finally showed signs of what he could be in 2021 before his true breakout in 2022.

Travis was thought to have mid-round potential before his injury, and he may now be a late-day pick or undrafted free agent. However, his legacy will end up being indelible with Florida State, despite not starting his career there.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why did QB Jordan Travis transfer to Florida State from Louisville?