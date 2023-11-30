Why did Jermaine Burton leave Georgia? Explaining Alabama WR's transfer to Crimson Tide

Jermaine Burton, Alabama football’s leading receiver in 2023, is all too familiar with Georgia.

The senior receiver played his first two seasons for the Bulldogs, winning a national championship with the team in 2021, before transferring to the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2022 season. The move has largely worked out, as he has been Alabama’s go-to weapon in both of his seasons in Tuscaloosa.

On Saturday, Burton will face his former team for the first time as the No. 8 Crimson Tide (11-1, 8-0 in SEC play) take on No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (4 p.m. ET, CBS).

With both SEC title and College Football Playoff implications on the line, Alabama likely will look to Burton early and often to come up big. With that, here’s why the receiver transferred to the Crimson Tide:

Why did Jermaine Burton leave Georgia?

Burton announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 19 2022, days after he helped the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980.

Though he finished second on the team with 497 receiving yards in the 2021 season, he was still a distant second behind tight end Brock Bowers, who led the team with 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. Burton finished fifth on the team with 26 receptions and was tied for fourth with 30 targets (tied for running back James Cook).

“This has been one of the hardest decisions that I have ever had to make in my life. I am very thankful and honored to have been able to play at the University of Georgia. I have made a life time of friendships and relationships that I will always cherish. I would like to thank all of Dawg Nation for all the support you have given me. Thank you Coach Hankton for being a great coach and mentor for me.

"Thank you to Coach Smart for always pushing us to be our best and being an amazing head coach. Thank you to all the UGA staff for always being there. To all my teammates, I love all of you. We have made some great memories. At this time, I feel it is best for me to enter the transfer portal.”

Why did Jermaine Burton transfer to Alabama?

Speaking to reporters in August 2022, Burton explained his decision to leave Georgia as something of a business decision.

"Just trying to make the best decision I can for me and my family," Burton said at the time. "I can't thank this program enough for the way they welcomed me and brought me in and treated me like one of their own. At this point right now, I'm just focused on this team and what we can do to get better."

Burton combined for 53 receptions for 891 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Georgia, compared to Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams, who in 2021 alone had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. His fellow Crimson Tide receiver, John Metchie, also had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Williams and Metchie's usage likely was a factor in Burton's decision to transfer to Alabama. But there was another reason for his decision: Burton, from Calabasas, California, knew defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from high school. Young attended Mater Dei High School in nearby Santa Ana.

"Pretty much when I came in here, it just clicked," Burton said of Young. "We both just wanted the best for each other. He wanted me to learn the offense as quick as possible. As far as meeting up and trying to learn anything I could do or any little tips I need or anything I can work on as far as us just being a lot better receiving corps or quarterback room."

Jermaine Burton stats

Year Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2020* 27 404 3 2021* 26 497 5 2022 40 677 7 2023 33 749 7

