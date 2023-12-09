Why did Jayden Daniels transfer to LSU? Heisman-contending QB began career at Arizona State

Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony will be a showcase for transfer quarterbacks — and how a change of scenery can bring something transformative out of a player that wasn’t necessarily apparent at their previous stop.

Of the four players making the trip to New York this weekend, three are at their second school.

Michael Penix Jr. was a star at Indiana before injuries derailed his progress and the Hoosiers regressed to what they’ve been for much of their football history. Now in his second season at Washington, he has thrown an FBS-leading 4,218 passing yards for the College Football Playoff-bound Huskies. Bo Nix was an erratic, inconsistent and maddening quarterback for much of his three-year stay at Auburn before transferring to Oregon, where he has thrown 40 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season, his second with the Ducks.

Then there’s Jayden Daniels.

LSU’s star quarterback didn’t begin his college career in Baton Rouge, instead joining the Tigers after playing three seasons for Arizona State. This season, he’s flourishing. In a 42-30 win against Texas A&M on Nov. 25, Daniels capped off a stellar senior season in which he finished with more yards of total offense (4,946) than anyone else at the FBS level. Even in a tightly contested Heisman race featuring several worthy honorees, he’s generally viewed as the favorite to take home the hallowed award.

But how did he end up at LSU in the first place? Why did he leave Arizona State?

Here’s everything you need to know about Daniels, his college career, why he transferred from Arizona State and what led him to LSU:

Jayden Daniels Arizona State career

Daniels came out of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California as a four-star recruit, rated by 247Sports’ Composite ranking as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class — behind only Nix — and the No. 35 prospect overall nationally.

He chose Arizona State and head coach Herm Edwards over a slew of suitors and enrolled at the school in January 2019 after graduating from high school a semester early.

Once with the Sun Devils, Daniels made an immediate impact: He was named Arizona State’s starter as a true freshman and proceeded to lead the team to a 3-0 start, capped off by a road win against then-No. 19 Michigan State. The Sun Devils finished that season 8-5, with Daniels playing a big role in that success, throwing for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

After a pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which Arizona State played only four games, Daniels entered his junior season with considerable hype, with various outlets and sportsbooks listing him among the top contenders for the Heisman. Though his team put together another 8-5 season — and while he became a more effective runner, with 710 rushing yards and six touchdowns — Daniels struggled throwing the ball, with as many touchdowns (10) as interceptions.

Why did Jayden Daniels transfer from Arizona State?

What had been a relatively successful Arizona State program during Daniels’ career soon became mired in controversy.

In June 2021, the university confirmed it was under NCAA investigation for having recruits on campus in 2020 during what was a mandated recruiting dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniels was tied to the saga, albeit indirectly. A dossier obtained by Yahoo Sports in June 2021 included screenshots of emails showing Regina Jackson, Daniels’ mother, allegedly helping book more than $1,100 in flights for recruits and their guardians. Jackson denied any involvement and Daniels was not implicated in any of the purported violations.

As the investigation lingered, the Sun Devils struggled both on the recruiting trail (ending up with 247’s No. 103 class in 2022), and in the transfer portal, losing 17 players.

One of those losses hit harder than the others.

After initially announcing in Deember. 2021 that he would be returning to Arizona State, Daniels entered the transfer portal in February 2022. His change of heart came after significant coaching turnover in wake of the NCAA probe. Offensive coordinator Zak Hill and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce both resigned from their positions while wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins were all fired that January.

"I always enjoyed my time at Arizona State," Daniels said. "I love Coach Herm and those guys over there, but just for my career, my future, I decided to go somewhere else just so I can reach into that untapped potential.”

Following Daniels’ departure, a video of his former teammates clearing out his locker went viral, with one of them saying Daniels “sucked anyways.”

“What happened at Arizona State happened with that video,” Daniels said. “I still have a lot of love for those guys over there and still talk to them at the end of the day because it’s beyond football for me. I hope they do well this season. I will never pray on their downfall. I love Coach Herm (Edwards) and love Marvin Lewis and those guys there. But they understood what I want to accomplish in my life, because it’s my football career and moving on to the next step and moving forward."

Why did Jayden Daniels transfer to LSU?

After leaving the Sun Devils, Daniels became one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.

Eventually, one potential destination emerged over the others.

On March 6 of that year, just over two weeks after entering the portal, Daniels committed to LSU, which had just hired a new coach in Brian Kelly and was looking to replace the previous year’s starter, Max Johnson, who entered the portal in December 2021 before ending up at Texas A&M.

In interviews after his commitment, Daniels cited the visibility that playing in the SEC and for a program like LSU would provide for him.

“They did a great job at ASU, but coming here to LSU, I get to showcase my talent on a national stage,” Daniels said. “A lot of people back home don’t really get to see our games. Coming here and competing at the highest level with all these weapons here and all these resources, it’s really intriguing for me."

Despite his ambitions, Daniels didn’t walk into a barren quarterback room, with former top-100 recruits Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard still on the roster. Though Kelly didn’t publicly guarantee that Daniels would be the starter, he spoke highly of his new addition.

“He was in an offensive structure and system which was really built towards ball control this past year, playing to a very good defense,” Kelly said to reporters that March. "We think that there’s a lot that has not been tapped into with his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback. He’s got arm talent, he’s got a high I.Q. and he can run the football. He’s a talented runner of the football. He wasn’t asked to do that [at Arizona State]. He was more of an extender of plays. We think there is much more to that than what he’s brought over the last couple of years.”

It turned out to be an accurate assessment. After winning the starting job, and in addition to his 2,913 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, Daniels rushed for a career-high 885 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Jayden Daniels stats

Daniels saved his best college season for last.

During the 2023 season, he has thrown for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes and averaging 11.7 yards per attempt. Aside from interceptions, each of those marks is a career best.

Additionally, he has become an even more potent and efficient runner, rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.

