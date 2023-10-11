Why did Jason Day visit Ohio State football practice? Explaining pro golfer's appearance

Ohio State football welcomed a special guest to a practice on Tuesday — one with a familiar name to Buckeyes faithful.

PGA Tour golfer Jason Day, who won the 2015 PGA Championship, joined Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Co. to visit their facilities prior to Ohio State's game against Purdue at noon on Saturday.

More: OSU coach Ryan Day previews Ohio State vs. Purdue at press conference

"Massive thanks to Coach Day and the OSU program for having me out for practice," Day wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Great times!"

Massive thanks to Coach Day and the OSU program for having me out for practice. Great times! #gobuckeyes @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/SEdF3IcOM6 — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) October 10, 2023

The Ohio State X account also noted the humorous coincidence between his and Ryan Day's names:

Mr. Day 🤝 Mr. Day pic.twitter.com/aURozx6VNI — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 10, 2023

Why was Jason Day at Ohio State football practice?

As for why Day, 35, was visiting an Ohio State practice, the reason is fairly simple: He lives in Westerville, less than 20 miles from Ohio State's campus in Columbus. The former No. 1-ranked golfer in the world is originally from Australia, but his wife, Ellie, is from Lucas, Ohio.

Day has 13 career wins on the PGA Tour and finished tied-for-second at both the 2011 Master's Tournament and 2023 Open Championship. He also finished second and tied for second at the 2011 and 2013 U.S. Opens, respectively. He's currently ranked 23rd in the 2023 Official World Golf Rankings.

After facing Purdue on Saturday in Week 7, No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will take on No. 5 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) in a bout with both Big Ten and national title implications.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why pro golfer Jason Day visited Ohio State football practice