Why did Jaguars RB James Robinson have just eight touches vs. the Eagles?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ one-two punch of James Robinson and Travis Etienne hasn’t yielded tremendous results so far in the 2022 season.

While Robinson has four total touchdowns, Etienne has has yet to find the end zone and hasn’t topped 50 rushing yards in a game. So it’s a little puzzling that Etienne was on the field more than Robinson on Sunday in a 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Etienne was on the field for 29 plays while Robinson was in the game for 27 snaps. Both running backs had eight carries with Etienne gaining 32 yards and Robinson getting 29.

After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was asked about the absence of Robinson.

“We just didn’t have enough touches,” Pederson said. “Turnovers, you just don’t have enough touches. You’re trying to get the ball to this guy and that guy and stick to your plan. You just can’t turn the ball over like we did. You just don’t get enough opportunities.”

Six of Robinson’s carries came in the first quarter as the Jaguars’ built a 14-0 lead. After the team’s second touchdown, he touched the ball just two more times.

Instead, the Jaguars dropped back to pass often in the rainy, windy weather in Philadelphia. It resulted in six dropped passes, five fumbles, one interception. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense ran the ball 50 times en route to victory.

Jacksonville similarly abandoned the run in a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders before finding a better balance in blowout wins in Weeks 2 and 3.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire