Why did Ja'Corey Brooks transfer to Louisville? Former Alabama WR commits to Cardinals

After leading his alma mater to a 10-win regular season, ACC championship game appearance and top-15 ranking in his first season at the helm, Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has shown no signs of slowing down.

Brohm and the Cardinals got a commitment Friday night from Ja’Corey Brooks, a wide receiver transfer from Alabama.

The move helps bolster what was already a strong position group for Louisville in 2023 and gives them a talented, experienced and proven player from one of the sport’s top programs.

As he did last offseason, Brohm has leaned on the transfer portal heavily to construct his roster for the upcoming season, with the 6-2, 196-pound Brooks becoming the seventh transfer to commit to the Cardinals over the past two weeks.

But how did Brooks find his way to Louisville? Here’s a deeper look at the wide receiver, his career and why he left Alabama for the Cardinals:

Why did Ja’Corey Brooks transfer from Alabama?

Brooks joined Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide as a ballyhooed recruit in 2021 and made an immediate impact, playing in all 15 games and spending time at wide receiver and on special teams.

One of his two touchdown catches that year was particularly notable: With Alabama trailing rival Auburn in the final minutes of the Iron Bowl in November 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Brooks hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to tie the game at 10-10 with 24 seconds remaining. The Crimson Tide went on to win 24-22 in four overtimes, a victory that eventually helped it earn a trip to the national championship game, where it lost to Georgia.

As a sophomore in 2022, Brooks went from a valued contributor to a centerpiece of the Alabama offense, finishing third on the team in receptions (39), second in receiving yards (674) and first in touchdown catches (eight). He continued to pitch in on special teams, too, returning kicks and even blocking a punt.

During his junior season in 2023, however, his production fell off. That drop was caused at least in some part by a nagging shoulder injury that limited both his playing time and statistical output. In early December, a few days after Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game and snuck into the College Football Playoff, Brooks entered the transfer portal.

Within two weeks of entering the portal, he chose Louisville. The Cardinals not only have Brohm’s dynamic, passing-oriented offense to sell to receivers like Brooks, but a track record of success with transfers at the position. Last season, two of the team’s top three receivers were in their first season with the program after transferring in from elsewhere.

Ja’Corey Brooks recruiting rank

Coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Brooks was not only one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the country, but one of the most sought-after prospects at any position.

The Miami native was a five-star recruit and the No. 27 prospect overall in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He was the No. 2 wide receiver, behind only current Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka. Three of the top six wide receivers in that class signed with Alabama.

He is currently rated by 247 as the No. 44 player overall in the transfer portal and the No. 8 wide receiver.

Ja’Corey Brooks stats

Until the 2023 season, Brooks had been firmly entrenched in the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver rotation, highlighted by a stellar sophomore campaign in 2022.

Here’s a look at Brooks’ year-by-year receiving stats:

2021 : 15 catches, 192 yards, 2 touchdowns, 12.8 yards per reception

2022 : 39 catches, 674 yards, 8 touchdowns, 17.3 yards per reception

2023: 3 catches, 30 yards, 10 yards per reception

Brooks’ eight receiving touchdowns in 2022 tied him for third among all SEC players. That season, he also returned seven kickoffs for 106 yards.

Louisville wide receiver depth chart

Though the Cardinals, given their personnel, were more of a run-based attack last season, Brohm’s offenses have historically leaned more on the passing game, which gives receivers like Brooks opportunities to make plays.

While NFL draft and transfer decisions can still be made, here is a look at what Louisville’s wide receiver depth chart could look like for next season based on players’ remaining eligibility (and excluding Brooks):

WR1

1. Jamari Thrash

2. Jadon Thompson

WR2

1. Kevin Coleman

2. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

WR3

1. Chris Bell

2. Jimmy Calloway

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Ja'Corey Brooks transferred to Louisville football from Alabama