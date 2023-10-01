Why did IU football fire Walt Bell? Replacement offensive coordinator, buyout info, more

Changes are coming in Bloomington ahead of Indiana football's idle week.

Indiana announced the firing of offensive coordinator Walt Bell on Sunday after a rough start to the 2023 season. Quality control coach Rod Carey, a former Hoosier player and coach at Temple and Northern Illinois, was named Bell's replacement.

Here's everything you need to know about Bell, Carey and what this means for IU football going forward:

Why did Indiana fire offensive coordinator Walt Bell?

Indiana fired Bell following Saturday's blowout 44-17 loss to Maryland. The Hoosiers' offense has struggled to find momentum this season, even against weaker nonconference opponents, including a 29-27 four-overtime win over Akron on Sept. 23.

Bell had been IU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since December 2021, taking over just as former star QB Michael Penix Jr. transferred to Washington.

Indiana's 2-3 start comes before the heart of Big Ten play, including its next game at No. 2 Michigan after the idle week. The Hoosiers made bowl appearances in 2020 and 2021 before missing out in 2022 after a 4-8 finish.

Tom Allen statement on firing Walt Bell

"I felt we need a new direction on the offensive side of the ball," Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a statement Sunday. "Rod brings a wealth of experience and success along with a familiarity with our personnel. I wish Walt and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his contributions to our program."

Walt Bell contract, buyout clause at Indiana

Bell signed a two-year contract in December 2021, with a base salary of $450,000 and an additional $250,000 for "Outside, Marketing and Promotion" income.

Indiana includes an automatic renewal clause in staff member contracts based on “satisfactory performance” as determined by coach Tom Allen and athletic director Scott Dolson. Bell's contract was not renewed beyond its original terms and expires at the end of the calendar year.

Per the terms of his contract, Bell's buyout is roughly $175,000. He's owed the remainder of his base salary plus supplemental and bonus income for being fired without cause.

Who is Rod Carey? Meet IU's new offensive coordinator

Carey was named Indiana's permanent offensive coordinator — he will not be the interim. Carey was elevated to offensive line coach midseason in 2022 after joining the program as a quality control coach that same year after Allen parted ways with Darren Hiller.

As a head coach, Carey guided Northern Illinois to two Mid-American Conference championships and four MAC West Division titles, and quarterback Jordan Lynch was named a Heisman Trophy finalist under his watch in 2013. Lynch passed for 2,892 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 1,920 yards and 23 touchdowns.

How many points has IU football scored this season?

Here are the Hoosiers' game-by-game scoring stats through five games during the 2023 college football season:

Sept. 2 vs. Ohio State: 3 points (L)

Sept. 8 vs. Indiana State: 41 points (W)

Sept. 16 vs. Louisville: 14 points (L)

Sept. 23 vs. Akron : 29 points (W)

Sept. 30 vs. Maryland: 17 points (L)

The Hoosiers have the Big Ten’s second-worst scoring offense (20.8 ppg) ahead of only Nebraska. Excluding the matchup against FCS Indiana State, Indiana has scored five touchdowns in four against FBS competition.

During Bell's tenure, the Hoosiers scored more than 20 points in a Big Ten game just four times over 11 games.

Walt Bell's coaching history

Prior to his hiring at Indiana, Walt Bell served as head coach at UMass, where he went 2-23 in three season. Before that, Bell served as an offensive coach at a number of different stops.

2018: Florida State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2016-17: Maryland offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2014-15: Arkansas State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2012-13: North Carolina tight ends coach

2011: Southern Miss wide receivers coach

