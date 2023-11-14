Why did Hunter Dickinson transfer to Kansas? Former Michigan big man explains move to Jayhawks

Hunter Dickinson's decision to enter the transfer portal in March shocked Michigan fans. He was the face of the program and one of the Big Ten's best players in his three years with the Wolverines.

Dickinson announced in May that he was transferring to Kansas, choosing the 2022 national champion over Kentucky, Maryland and Villanova.

He's averaging 19.5 points in two games this season, but the competition spikes dramatically for the No. 1 Jayhawks in their Champions Classic game Tuesday against No. 16 Kentucky (8:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Here's a look at why he left Michigan, and why he picked Kansas:

Why did Hunter Dickinson leave Michigan?

In a May appearance on Barstool's "Roundball" podcast, Dickinson said a major factor in his decision to leave was the revenue he could earn from his name, image and likeness.

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase," Dickinson said on the podcast. "I got, at Michigan, less than six figures."

"I still do love Michigan," he said. "I still love the school and everything. I love the program. That's why it was so hard to leave because I really didn't want to leave, I didn't. But I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage. I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team. I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career."

Part of Dickinson's decision to leave also was because of Michigan's poor season in 2022-23, when it missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 and went 18-16 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten.

Why did Hunter Dickinson transfer to Kansas?

Dickinson told ESPN that his decision to transfer to Kansas was basketball-driven: Of the schools recruiting him, the Jayhawks had the strongest track record of winning championships, and of getting players to the NBA. He has one remaining year of college eligibility after 2023-24.

"If I wanted to just go to the highest bidder," he told ESPN, "then it wouldn't be Kansas."

The Jayhawks won a title in 2022 and had two players taken in the 2023 NBA Draft, including first-rounder Gradey Dick. (Michigan had two first-round picks in Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin.)

Kansas has won the Big 12 regular-season championship every year since in 2005 with the exceptions of 2018, 2019 and 2021.

"I was close to going to every one of the four schools," Dickinson said on the "Roundball" podcast. "After every visit I was like, 'Yeah, this is where I want to go' ... I was like, 'Damn, I really could go to Kentucky,' from a standpoint it would be a really big risk, but [coach John Calipari] has a really good record of getting guys to the NBA.

"Then I was like, 'On the other hand, Maryland, it's home, I could have a hometown legacy. (Dickinson attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville.) That head coach who's there, I really like [coach Kevin Willard], Jahmir [Young]'s there. I always wanted to go to Maryland.

"Villanova, I was like, 'They have everything I want to do from a playing perspective.' Justin [Moore] being there, I liked the coaching staff, it felt like a real family. Everybody from there was hitting me up.

"That's why it took so long and was such a hard decision. I really felt like I could have gone anywhere."

