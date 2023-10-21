Why did Hugh Freeze resign from Ole Miss? Explaining Auburn coach's 2017 exit from Rebels

Ole Miss football will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline when the No. 12 Rebels take on Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

For five seasons, Hugh Freeze was Ole Miss’ coach, taking the program to heights it hadn’t reached in a generation. The Rebels went 39-25 over the course of his tenure. He went 27-12 from 2013-15, marking the first time since 1957-62 that Ole Miss had won at least eight games in three consecutive seasons. The Rebels made a pair of New Year’s Six bowl games and regularly recruited among the nation’s elite programs. Freeze did what few within the SEC and nationally had done to that point – he beat Nick Saban and Alabama in back-to-back seasons.

Nearly seven full years after his final game there, Freeze and Ole Miss are still inextricably linked.

Six games into his first season at Auburn, Freeze will face off against his former employer for the first time as an SEC opponent and second time in three seasons (he faced the Rebels as Liberty's coach in 2021).

Before Ole Miss and Auburn kick off, let’s revisit Freeze's resignation from Ole Miss in 2017, the tumultuous fallout and the years that followed:

Hugh Freeze NCAA violations at Ole Miss

Freeze’s success at Ole Miss was aided by strong recruiting.

Ole Miss signed four consecutive top-20 recruiting classes from 2013-17, as ranked by 247Sports. That run included two top-10 hauls – the No. 8 class in 2013 and the No. 5 class in 2016. The 2013 class alone featured five five-star players, including No. 1 national recruit Robert Nkemdiche.

With that success on the trail came a watchful eye from the NCAA. In January 2016, college sports’ governing body notified Ole Miss of 13 compliance allegations against the football program.

But that wasn't the only demerit. Three months later, star offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, one of the five-star recruits in that 2013 class, admitted he took money from a Rebels assistant while he played at the school. Making matters worse, a screenshot posted to his Instagram account purported to show a text message in which he requested money for rent from Ole Miss assistant athletic director John Miller.

As a result, the NCAA expanded its investigation and ultimately uncovered eight additional violations, bringing the total against the program to 21. The severity of the misdeeds varied. Some were minor to the point of being laughable, like creating personalized hype videos for recruits and assistant coach Chris Kiffin letting a player sleep on his couch without demanding $33 in payment for the services. Others were much more serious, with 15 of the violations being classified as Level I infractions, the most serious on the NCAA scale. Among them, two former assistants were accused of fixing recruits’ ACT scores and Ole Miss was hit by the NCAA with the dreaded “lack of institutional control” charge.

On the same day the university received the updated notice of allegations from the NCAA in February 2017, the Rebels self-imposed a postseason ban for the upcoming 2017 season.

It was a season they’d ultimately play without their embattled coach.

Hugh Freeze cell phone records show calls to escort service

Of the 21 allegations against the Rebels, 17 occurred during Freeze’s tenure, with the other four taking place under Houston Nutt, Freeze’s predecessor.

Though he was fired by Ole Miss after the 2011 season, Nutt’s figure soon loomed large.

On July 12, 2017, Nutt filed a defamation lawsuit against Ole Miss. In it, he alleged that university officials, including Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork, smeared him in January 2016 by creating a "false narrative" in off-the-record conversations with local and national reporters by claiming that most of the alleged NCAA violations happened under Nutt, not Freeze.

While conducting research for the suit, Nutt’s lawyers, through a Freedom of Information Act request, asked for Freeze’s phone records over a several-day stretch in January 2016. At the time, the attorneys believed they might find evidence of a plot between Freeze and Rebels officials to besmirch Nutt.

They ended up finding a lot more than that.

Freeze had used his university-issued cellphone to call at least 12 numbers associated with online advertisements for escort services. The calls, which typically lasted two minutes or less, took place over a 33-month period beginning in April 2014.

That finding was not only deeply embarrassing for Freeze, whose Christian faith was a prominent part of his public persona, but for Ole Miss. Not only was the university’s most well-known figure embroiled in NCAA trouble, but he was recklessly using school property subject to public records requests to engage in conduct that was against the terms of his contract. And, perhaps worst of all, the Rebels were coming off a 5-7 season, their first sub-.500 finish under Freeze.

Ole Miss chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said that through a university investigation, he and Bjork found "a pattern of personal misconduct inconsistent with the standards we expect from the leader of our football team” and that the university “simply cannot accept the conduct in his personal life that we have discovered.”

Freeze met twice with Bjork and Vitter and, ultimately, offered his resignation on July 20, 2017, eight days after Nutt’s lawsuit was filed.

Bjork later said Freeze would have been fired had he not stepped down as the school could have exercised the termination clause for “moral turpitude” in Freeze’s contract. Freeze, who was making $5 million a year at the time of his resignation, did not receive a buyout.

"It's sad the university did not deal with this in the manner of which they should have," Walter Morrison, one of Nutt’s attorneys, said at the time. "And if they had dealt with Houston Nutt appropriately to begin with, he would not have been besmirched, he would have been treated appropriately and fairly, consistent with the severance agreement that all of us signed. And interestingly enough, Hugh Freeze would probably still have his job."

