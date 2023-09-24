Why did Harold Perkins get called for roughing the passer? 5 LSU questions after Arkansas win

BATON ROUGE – LSU football barely maintained its undefeated record in conference play on Saturday, taking down Arkansas in Tiger Stadium, 34-31.

Damian Ramos' 20-yard field goal with five seconds remaining essentially sealed the win for the Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SEC), which needed to score on their final six drives to win the game.

Here are five questions following No. 13 LSU's tight victory over Arkansas (2-2, 0-1).

Why did Harold Perkins get called for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter?

LSU was about to put the game to bed. On third-and-18 with less than six minutes left to play, the Tigers had just forced an incomplete pass while nursing a seven-point lead.

But a controversial roughing the passer call on Harold Perkins following the incompletion handed Arkansas a new set of downs at the LSU 11-yard line, as the Razorbacks scored a touchdown on the next play to tie the game.

The referee explained to Brian Kelly that the call was made not because Perkins had hit KJ Jefferson in the neck or head area, but that he thought Perkins' hit was simply unnecessary.

"My response was '(Jefferson's) 252 pounds, you try to tackle him,' " Kelly said. "We couldn't get him down on the ground. You can't bring a rope out there."

How explosive was LSU's offense?

For a second consecutive week, LSU's offense provided the fireworks necessary to look like an elite offense.

The Tigers completed eight passes of 15 or more yards and Jayden Daniels' average depth of target was 11.8 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. LSU also had two wideouts with at least 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Malik Nabers (eight catches for 130 yards) and Brian Thomas Jr. (five catches for 133 yards).

LSU's running game even made big plays. The Tigers had six runs of at least 10 yards, including a 41-yard scamper from Josh Williams in the second quarter that set up LSU's first points of the game.

Was Saturday LSU's best performance this year on the ground?

LSU was incredibly efficient on the ground against Arkansas. It averaged 6.5 yards per attempt on 29 carries, as Logan Diggs led the way with 97 rushing yards on 14 carries.

LSU's offensive line consistently gashed Arkansas' offensive line in the second half, creating massive holes for Diggs and company to run through. The final result was LSU's best performance running the ball this season in terms of yards per attempt, besting the 6.3 yards per carry the Tigers had against Grambling.

Were there any bright spots on defense?

LSU had a rough night on defense, only forcing one punt and allowing 426 yards on the night.

But the Tigers' defense forced Arkansas into having an inefficient night on the ground. The Razorbacks, a strong rushing team, only averaged 3.7 yards on 37 attempts in the running game.

LSU's pass rush also continuously pressured Jefferson, even if it had trouble getting him to the ground. Bradyn Swinson had four quarterback pressures and Mekhi Wingo, Harold Perkins and Da'Shawn Womack had three pressures on Saturday, according to PFF.

What will LSU have to improve against Ole Miss?

LSU's secondary play will have to improve against Ole Miss in Oxford next Saturday.

Lane Kiffin knows how to create explosive plays through the air and the Tigers' defense gave up seven completions of more than 15 yards against an Arkansas team better known for its rushing attack.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football questions after Arkansas win, including Harold Perkins