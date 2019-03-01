Why did Hanley Ramirez sit out 2018 after Red Sox release? Slugger explains originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Lost in the shuffle of the Boston Red Sox's 2018 World Series campaign was a curious development.

Hanley Ramirez, the Red Sox's Opening Day first baseman, was unceremoniously released in late May and promptly disappeared, failing to sign with another team the rest of the season.

So, why didn't Ramirez latch on elsewhere? As he tells it, his absence was personal choice rather than a lack of job offers.

"After (my release) happened, there were teams calling me to come back," Ramírez told The Athletic's Zack Meisel shortly after signing a minor-league contract with the Cleveland Indians.

"I told my agent I just wanted to stay home and get my body healthy and come back next year. And he told me, ‘Next year, it's going to be a little bit harder to get back. It might be a minor-league deal.'

"You know what I told him? I trust in myself. I know I can hit. It doesn't matter."

That other clubs had interest isn't surprising. Despite a brutal 0-for-20 skid in May that preceded his release, the veteran slugger still popped six home runs with 29 RBIs through his first 44 games with Boston and at the very least could have provided pop off the bench for a playoff hopeful.

It does seem curious that Ramirez would decline these opportunities, opting instead to play in the Dominican Winter League (although he did still earn the $22 million owed to him in 2018).

As usual, though, the 35-year-old remains confident as ever as he battles for a spot on Cleveland's roster. When Indians manager Terry Francona suggested the "hope" is for Ramirez to be a middle-of-the-order bat, the 14-year veteran boasted, "And I will be."

"I'm gonna tell (Francona) right now. I'm ready to go," Ramirez added of when he'll be ready to join the Indians' spring training lineup.

